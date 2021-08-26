The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses
Chatbot is an artificial intelligence system that is able to mimic human conversation. The benefits of a chatbot can vary depending on the industry, type of chatbot, and size of the organization. This article goes through the 8 most important benefits of chatbots that are essential for any organization that considers implementing one into the business. It is crucial for big enterprises with thousands of inquiries a day. With a long waiting, some of the opportunities are lost, as customers are not willing to wait.
