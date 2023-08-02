The Loneliness Epidemic: Overcoming Loneliness as an Entrepreneur in a Highly Connected Era

Too Long; Didn't Read While being an entrepreneur has its share of risks and rewards, overcoming a feeling of isolation and loneliness is often considered to be one of the hardest obstacles novice entrepreneurs have to face. Entrepreneurship doesn’t have to be a lonesome endeavor, and there are proven ways to help mitigate feelings of being disconnected from those around you and like-minded individuals that might experience similar problems. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to interact with their fellow peers, whether it’s employees, friends, or family. Voicing concerns and sharing ideas can help fast-track the probability of finding solutions to current issues, but also helps to understand a problem from a completely different point of view.