The Kubernetes Namespaces You Should Never Touch

Kubernetes is shipped with many namespaces. Namespaces will be regenerated again even when you delete them accidentally. This is useful for exposing any cluster information necessary to bootstrap components. Namespace is mostly reserved for public use, in case some resources should be visible and readable publicly throughout the whole cluster. It is primarily managed by KuberNETes itself. It will be used to handle external/internal communications and security issues with controllers and deploying new pods/deployment. The above is the default place of objects you create with no namespace specified.