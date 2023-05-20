Even though The Kingsman franchise is still relatively new, it has managed to wow audiences and build a fanbase; so much so that it has three movies under its belt. The spy action series is exciting, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously; it’s a perfect mix between fun and thrilling. If you want to get started binging on this franchise, here are the Kingsman movies in order. Kingsman Movies in Chronological Order The King’s Man Kingsman: The Secret Service Kingsman: The Golden Circle 1. The King’s Man (2021) Although this is the latest film in the franchise, The King’s Man is a prequel that takes viewers all the way back to the beginning. It shows how the Kingsman organization came to be, and it shows the people who made it happen. Specifically, it focuses on a man named Orlando Oxford. The Kingsman organization in the 21st century works like a well-oiled machine, but it didn’t start that way. The movie shows the setbacks and obstacles that they had to overcome. It’s not necessary to watch this movie first before the others, but it does make for an interesting viewing experience to go from this movie directly into The Secret Service. 2. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) After Eggsy gets in trouble with the law, a mysterious man comes to his rescue and offers him a way to do something meaningful with his life: By inviting him to join the Kingsman organization. Even though he has all the potential in the world, Eggsy is rough around the edges. But it’s his unpolished behavior that sets him apart and puts him a level above the other candidates. And he’ll have to continue getting better if he wants to stop a grand conspiracy that threatens the entire world. Luckily, he has the help of fellow agents Galahad, Merlin, and Lancelot. 3. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) Eggsy and Kingsman have survived blow after blow, threat after threat, but after something devastating happens that rocks the entire organization, they’ll need help to get back on their feet and fight back. That’s when they turn to the Statesmen, an American spy organization similar to Kingsman. Together, they’ll have to take down a cartel and its leader after it threatens the lives of billions of people around the world. Even more over the top than the first film, The Golden Circle has its ups and downs, but it’s still a fun and enjoyable movie. Seeing Eggsy come to the rescue of the world is always a treat. Conclusion Although there are plans to continue the Kingsman franchise, you never know which way the wind will blow. It would be great to see more of this universe, but if this is all she wrote, fans can take solace in the fact that they got three good movies. More in Entertainment: The Lord of the Rings Movies in Order All Marvel Movies Coming Out in 2023 All of the Ant Man Movies in Order Feature image source