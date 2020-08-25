"The Key to Achieving Anything In Life Is Consistency" - Vibhor Thakral, Computer Science Nominee

Vibhor Thakral from India has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Vibhor had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

COMPUTER SCIENCE

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a passionate learner, a book lover and a coding enthusiast

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write about Computer Science and Web Development, I also build websites for my freelance clients

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I am currently redesigning my blog and thinking about starting a youtube channel, so that is in the pipeline right now

5. What are you worried about right now?

I am a little worried about the job market in COVID and Post COVID time period

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

The key to achieving anything in life is consistency and that doing small consistent actions compounds to form massive results

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

The Pandemic has changed a lot of things but primarily my university life and my personal fitness.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Usually I would want to diversify the money over real estate, business, funds and commodities but if I had to select one thing, I would keep it simple and invest it in index fund, that itself is diversified so I won't lose the money in a single bad investment and historically it has given constant returns over long period of time.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That we as people are stuck in a rat race and are oppressed by our materialistic tendencies and I still include myself in that group though am progressing and changing with intention.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Currently I am moving my whole Life OS to an app called "Notion" so I would say that

11. What are you currently learning?

I am learning about Data Structures and Algorithms for interview preparation and fullstack web development

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

