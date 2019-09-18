[Tutorial] How to Develop Blockchain Applications — Part 2/2

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
High Performance Blockchain Technology
comment line in the code snippets below.
// source-link:
GTI was initially designed to assist our developers make implementations of new transaction types easier, maintainable, and standardized across the board.
anything that is done by smart contracts, without the hassle of a complex language such as Solidity or Move
Class
BusinessRegistrationTransaction
transaction class. They follow the rules of the inherited
BusinessRegistration
class. You can introduce any number of new fields and their respectful types. All new fields will be stored in the base transaction field called
Transaction
. The source-code snippet below introduces custom fields with interfaces.
transaction.assets
export interface IBusinessRegistrationAsset {
name: string;
website: string;
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/interfaces.ts#L1
and
serialize()
are defined by the base
deserialize()
class, and are automatically called inside our custom class during the serde process.
Transaction
export class BusinessRegistrationTransaction extends Transactions.Transaction {
public serialize(): ByteBuffer {
const { data } = this;
const businessRegistration = data.asset.businessRegistration as IBusinessRegistrationAsset;
const nameBytes = Buffer.from(businessRegistration.name, "utf8");
const websiteBytes = Buffer.from(businessRegistration.website, "utf8");
const buffer = new ByteBuffer(nameBytes.length + websiteBytes.length + 2, true);
buffer.writeUint8(nameBytes.length);
buffer.append(nameBytes, "hex");
buffer.writeUint8(websiteBytes.length);
buffer.append(websiteBytes, "hex");
return buffer;
}
public deserialize(buf: ByteBuffer): void {
const { data } = this;
const businessRegistration = {} as IBusinessRegistrationAsset;
const nameLength = buf.readUint8();
businessRegistration.name = buf.readString(nameLength);
const websiteLength = buf.readUint8();
businessRegistration.website = buf.readString(websiteLength);
data.asset = {
businessRegistration
};
}
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/transactions/BusinessRegistrationTransaction.ts#L48
and provide rules for the custom field validation (fields introduced in
TransactionSchema
). Schema is defined with AJV and we access it by calling the
IBusinessRegistrationAsset
method inside your new transaction class, in our case
getSchema()
.
BusinessRegistrationTransaction
export class BusinessRegistrationTransaction extends Transactions.Transaction {
public static getSchema(): Transactions.schemas.TransactionSchema {
return schemas.extend(schemas.transactionBaseSchema, {
$id: "businessRegistration",
required: ["asset"],
properties: {
type: { transactionType: BUSINESS_REGISTRATION_TYPE },
amount: { bignumber: { minimum: 0, maximum: 0 } },
asset: {
type: "object",
required: ["businessRegistration"],
properties: {
businessRegistration: {
type: "object",
required: ["name", "website"],
properties: {
name: {
type: "string",
minLength: 3,
maxLength: 20
},
website: {
type: "string",
minLength: 3,
maxLength: 20
},
}
}
},
},
},
});
}
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/transactions/BusinessRegistrationTransaction.ts#L15
+
typeGroup
are used internally by Core to register a transaction. Non-core transactions have to define the typeGroup otherwise Core won’t be able to categorize them. All transactions (from the release of core v2.6) will be signed with
type
and
typeGroup
. By omitting the
type
value, core will fall back to
typeGroup
, which is the default Core group. We define t
typeGroup: 1
in our
ypeGroup + type
class, like this:
BusinessRegistration
export class BusinessRegistrationTransaction extends Transactions.Transaction {
public static typeGroup = 1;
public static type = BUSINESS_REGISTRATION_TYPE;
// other code ...
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/transactions/BusinessRegistrationTransaction.ts#L10-L11
Class
BusinessRegistrationBuilder
class.
Builder
export class BusinessRegistrationBuilder extends Transactions.TransactionBuilder<BusinessRegistrationBuilder> {
constructor() {
super();
this.data.type = 100;
this.data.typeGroup = 1;
this.data.version = 2;
this.data.fee = Utils.BigNumber.make("5000000000");
this.data.amount = Utils.BigNumber.ZERO;
this.data.asset = { businessRegistration: {} };
}
public businessAsset(name: string, website: string): BusinessRegistrationBuilder {
this.data.asset.businessRegistration = {
name,
website,
};
return this;
}
public getStruct(): Interfaces.ITransactionData {
const struct: Interfaces.ITransactionData = super.getStruct();
struct.amount = this.data.amount;
struct.asset = this.data.asset;
return struct;
}
protected instance(): BusinessRegistrationBuilder {
return this;
}
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/builders/BusinessRegistrationBuilder.ts#L3-L33
describe("Test builder",()=>{
Managers.configManager.setFromPreset("testnet");
Handlers.Registry.registerTransactionHandler(BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler);
it("Should verify correctly", ()=> {
const builder = new BusinessRegistrationBuilder();
const actual = builder
.nonce("3")
.fee("100")
.businessAsset("google","www.google.com")
.sign("clay harbor enemy utility margin pretty hub comic piece aerobic umbrella acquire");
console.log(actual.build().toJson());
expect(actual.build().verified).toBeTrue();
expect(actual.verify()).toBeTrue();
});
});
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/__tests__/test.test.ts#L7-L22
Class
BusinessRegistrationHandler
behavior we enforce existing GTI rules and provide options to implement additional transaction apply logic.
TransactionHandler
export class BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler extends Handlers.TransactionHandler {
public getConstructor(): Transactions.TransactionConstructor {
return BusinessRegistrationTransaction;
}
and the role it plays in our blockchain protocol in the following sections:
TransactionHandler
) depends on other transactions (e.g. MultiSignature )— in short, the MultiSignature transaction must be registered before ours. We define transaction dependencies by using the
BusinessRegistrationTransaction
method call, where we return an array of dependent classes.
dependencies()
export class BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler extends Handlers.TransactionHandler {
public getConstructor(): Transactions.TransactionConstructor {
return BusinessRegistrationTransaction;
}
public dependencies(): ReadonlyArray<any> {
return [MultiSignatureTransaction];
}
...
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/handlers/BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler.ts#L12-L14
class). These properties need to be quickly accessible (memoization) and searchable (
walletManager
).
indexed
() method, where we define the keys for our wallet attributes. Keys can be set during runtime by calling
walletAttributes
method.
wallet.setAttribute(key, value)
. We set the attribute value during the bootstrap() method call. When we are done with custom wallet attribute value changes, a reindex call is recommended on the
business
.
walletManager.reindex(wallet)
export class BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler extends Handlers.TransactionHandler {
public walletAttributes(): ReadonlyArray<string> {
return ["business"];
}
public async bootstrap(connection: Database.IConnection, walletManager: State.IWalletManager): Promise<void> {
const transactions = await connection.transactionsRepository.getAssetsByType(this.getConstructor().type);
for (const transaction of transactions) {
const wallet = walletManager.findByPublicKey(transaction.senderPublicKey);
wallet.setAttribute<IBusinessRegistrationAsset>("business", transaction.asset.businessRegistration);
walletManager.reindex(wallet);
}
}
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/handlers/BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler.ts#L25-L29
. Since our new custom transaction
walletManager
follows the same blockchain mechanics, we only need to implement relevant (see code snippet below) apply methods defined by the
BusinessRegistrationTransaction
interface.
TransactionHandler
export class BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler extends Handlers.TransactionHandler {
// ...
public async applyToSender(transaction: Interfaces.ITransaction, walletManager: State.IWalletManager): Promise<void> {
await super.applyToSender(transaction, walletManager);
const sender: State.IWallet = walletManager.findByPublicKey(transaction.data.senderPublicKey);
sender.setAttribute<IBusinessRegistrationAsset>("business", transaction.data.asset.businessRegistration);
walletManager.reindex(sender);
}
public async revertForSender(transaction: Interfaces.ITransaction, walletManager: State.IWalletManager): Promise<void> {
await super.revertForSender(transaction, walletManager);
const sender: State.IWallet = walletManager.findByPublicKey(transaction.data.senderPublicKey);
sender.forgetAttribute("business");
walletManager.reindex(sender);
}
public async applyToRecipient(transaction: Interfaces.ITransaction, walletManager: State.IWalletManager): Promise<void> {
return;
}
public async revertForRecipient(transaction: Interfaces.ITransaction, walletManager: State.IWalletManager): Promise<void> {
return;
}
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/handlers/BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler.ts#L92-L113
method (see source-code snippet below) to follow the rules and execution structure. The method is called from the core.
canEnterTransactionPool()
export class BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler extends Handlers.TransactionHandler {
// ...
public async canEnterTransactionPool(
data: Interfaces.ITransactionData,
pool: TransactionPool.IConnection,
processor: TransactionPool.IProcessor,
): Promise<boolean> {
if (this.typeFromSenderAlreadyInPool(data, pool, processor)) {
return false;
}
// TODO: check the link for more validation options
return true;
}
}
// source-link: https://github.com/kovaczan/custom-transaction/blob/167bcbd5201282a6d679d9d571eed00bbc1df57c/src/handlers/BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler.ts#L55-L91
type. To accomplish this, we need to get access to the core-transactions handler and call
BusinessRegistrationTransaction
) method (see code below).
registerTransactionHandler(
async register(container: Container.IContainer, options) {
container.resolvePlugin<Logger.ILogger>("logger").info("Registering custom transaction");
Handlers.Registry.registerTransactionHandler(BusinessRegistrationTransactionHandler);
}
// source-link: https://github.com/KovacZan/custom-transaction/blob/master/src/plugin.ts#L11-L12
Your newly implemented transaction type can now be packed into a core module and distributed to any ARK technology-based bridgechain (API and protocol compliant).