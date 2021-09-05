The Independent Phone :  More Privacy, Less Freedom?

In the information age, the user of the product becomes the product that many companies want. The best way to gather the most personal information is from social media apps installed on mobile devices. Big tech companies gather user data, which is part of the **TOS (Terms of Service Agreement) that allow free service. Even Google collects personal data, like user preferences, browsing history and cached data. Data analytics are then studied and shared with third parties. The collection of some personal user data has led to more distrust of Big Tech since it violated the rights to user privacy.