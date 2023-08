Too Long; Didn't Read

The term metaverse has become a tech buzzword, but it seems to be vague as to what exactly it is. It has never been a well defined term, because in reality there are many types of metaverses. The blockchain metaverse brings the Internet-of-Value and ownership of digital assets through tokenization via NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) through a development framework called Web3. The overall metaverse market is expected to reach $678.8 billion in revenues by 2030.