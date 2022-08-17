Binance USD # BUSD

## What is Binance USD (BUSD)? Binance USD is a stablecoin, affixed and backed up by the American fiat currency, such that every unit of BUSD has a dollar backup equivalent in the reserve. The BUSD token is controlled and ratioed equally with the fiat dollar so users can swap the digital asset for fiat and get equal values, and vice-versa. BUSD was designed for market stability so investors and currency exchangers can hold their investments in the crypto space without being negatively affected by market volatility. Paxos gives a monthly statement of the token's reserves.

All + / - % changes are for a 24 hour window

Price $ 1.00 + 0.01 % Market Cap $ 18,064,853,047 + 0.47 %

Trading Volume 5,740,296,932.862 -0.38 Circulating Supply 18,063,917,317 + 0.47 %