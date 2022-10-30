Search icon
    The Importance Of On-chain Analysis
    The Importance Of On-chain Analysis

    On-chain analysis is a process where someone (i.e., a crypto trader) looks at the on-chain data to help them make decisions. The data comprises information on every transaction on a particular public blockchain network. Users can use block explorers to review miner fees, smart contract code, and more. The information obtained from an on-chap study enables anyone to determine who owns what and their transaction activity. All of this information is recorded on the public ledger for anyone to see.

    web3#blockchain#cryptocurrency#crypto
