The Importance Of On-chain Analysis

On-chain analysis is a process where someone (i.e., a crypto trader) looks at the on-chain data to help them make decisions. The data comprises information on every transaction on a particular public blockchain network. Users can use block explorers to review miner fees, smart contract code, and more. The information obtained from an on-chap study enables anyone to determine who owns what and their transaction activity. All of this information is recorded on the public ledger for anyone to see.