The Importance of Getting the Point Across Without Diluting it: Meet the Writer Khamisi Hamisi

Khamisi Hamisi is a writer who helps small businesses grow their social media profiles. In his free time, he writes poetry and short film scripts in his spare time. He also enjoys fishing, filming short films, eating and baby talk to his cat. Hamisi hopes to create award-winning documentaries in the future. He says he is grateful to be part of the Hacker Noon "Meet The Writer" series. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories.