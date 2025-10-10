The Impact of Artifacts on Radio Polarization Surveys: Sidelobes, Leakage, and Data Quality in CHIME

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byTomography@tomography

Tomography

October 10th, 2025
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science#astrophysics#faraday-rotation#faraday-tomography-with-chime#polarization-maps#faraday-synthesis#tadpole-feature#interstellar-medium-(ism)#radio-astronomy

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