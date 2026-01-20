The Highlighter Is Lying to You: Engineering "Sticky" Knowledge With AI

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byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

January 20th, 2026
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    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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Hui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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science#education-technology#learning-strategies#ai-prompts#study#chatgpt-prompts#using-ai-to-study#studying-with-ai#exam-architect-system-prompt

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