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How to Tell Reviewer #2 They're Wrong (Without Getting Rejected)

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byHui@huizhudev

AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

January 18th, 2026
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    byHui@huizhudev

    AI Prompt Engineer, SEOer and GEO/AEOer.

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tech-stories#academic-writing#ai-tools#peer-review#research-tips#productivity#writing-tips#academic-writing-tips#ai-assisted-writing

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