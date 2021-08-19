The Gaming World is Changing

Search icon
With the ever-changing technological world, video games have also improved. With time and evolved technology, the games became more realistic, almost like a movie. The invention of 3D was a big boom for the gaming industry, and it gave developers the option to build more real textures and characters. Now gaming Industry is so big that its estimated worth is around $180 Billion. We hope for more innovations that can provide even more realistic experiences to gamers. The world of gaming changed and it will keep changing.
Adventure Box Hacker Noon profile picture

@boxadventure
Adventure Box

We make it easy and fun to make, share and play 3D games online

For decades, video games have been entertaining adults and children. Think about the old computer days when there were games like Nintendo and Atari. With the ever-changing technological world, video games have also improved. 

No doubt, the creation of a video game is complex, and with complexity, costs also increase. There was a time when no one would have thought of investing millions in developing a video game, and nowadays, companies sink millions of dollars. Now gaming Industry is so big that its estimated worth is around $180 Billion.

In this article, we are going to talk about major technologies that have been changing the video games Industry: 

Graphics

image

Around a decade ago, the games were working on text-based tech with two-dimensional graphics. But with time and evolved technology, the games became more realistic, almost like a movie. The invention of 3D was a big boom for the gaming industry, and it gave developers the option to build more real textures and characters. So now gamers can access a gaming world with realistic objects and well-designed details. 

Updates in Smartphone Technology

image

Not long ago, A smartphone device was something that would have done a couple of tasks like calculating, messaging, calling, and multimedia support. But with the upgrade in processors, now smartphones have all kinds of features. This made access to online games more accessible and convenient.

Through smartphones, online gaming gained its biggest audience. 

Cloud

image

Cloud-based technology was the real game-changer of the gaming Industry. This gave the idea to free up disk space and made games more accessible. This also boomed online casino games. In addition, it allowed people to play games like pool, carom, cricket, etc., online without investing much in computers and peripherals.

The adventurebox is one such platform where people can play and build games with a decent internet connection. 

Better Processors & Hardware = Better Games

image

With advancements in processors and Graphic cards, gaming developers got the chance to build better games. Now, there are games which you can't run on low-end pc specifications.

Of course, not everyone can afford the latest processors and graphics cards to run games, but these technologies surely changed how game developers think. This gave them a chance to hit a premium audience. You can check websites like Gaming Beasts for reviews of such gaming devices.

Final Words

Not a century ago, the world was very different. There was no wi-fi, no AI, no smartphones, or high-tech devices.

The technologies which changed the gaming world today may seem insignificant in the future. We hope for more innovations that can provide even more realistic experiences to gamers. The world of gaming changed, and it will keep changing.

