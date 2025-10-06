The Gaming Industry’s Biggest Lie: Why Your Digital Library Is Worthless

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byAlfredo de Candia@alfredodecandia

Author of "Mastering EOS" & "Mastering DeFi" blockchain specialist, android developer

October 6th, 2025
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Alfredo de Candia@alfredodecandia

Author of "Mastering EOS" & "Mastering DeFi" blockchain specialist, android developer

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TOPICS

web3#nft#blockchain#video-games#web3#web3-videogame#nft-licenses#nft-ownership#your-games-your-empire

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