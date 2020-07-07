The Future of Technology: Advanced AI Technology on the Roads
I am a writer at Standard Media Group
Google
and Tesla
believe that self-driving vehicles have the ability to reduce automotive accidents dramatically. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's data shows that 90 per cent of automobile crashes involve human choice. AI
can be used in automobiles to allow drivers to make better and/or quicker choices while preventing human errors
such as texting or drunk driving. Many have expressed concerns over fear of loss of control and allowing robots
to oversee our driving. Critics question whether AI can make ethical decisions involving cars
, obstacles and pedestrians in complex situations.
Car accident prevention becomes more than defensive driving with artificial intelligence. Accidents can be as obsolete as the abacus or the spinning camera. The prospect of automotive manufacturing continues with the development of self-driving vehicles
. Some observers are
considering self-driving vehicles the next health movement.
Prevention of Car Accidents
Chicago-specific traffic problems include lots of pedestrians, confusing highway signs and constant gridlock. A 2014 report in the Chicago Tribune reports that traffic collisions have jumped to 800 a day across Illinois.
In the past decade, manufacturers have been gradually automating features in cars
to help drivers navigate. Most cars, for example, also come with cameras and images showing a driver their blind spots. Advanced technology utilizes sensation or sound to warn drivers as their car moves into a particular lane by utilizing their turn signal.
Although there are undisputed advantages to providing AI in vehicles, the federal government ought to enforce autonomous vehicle control
. Before the technology was even a concept, current governing statutes and regulations were developed. How these strategies evolve and how much human input can always be needed would be important to see.
Automated vehicles
, where human interaction is either restricted or totally removed, grab much of the stories on how artificial intelligence (AI) will affect driving in the future, but drivers now have other special developments at work.
Those World Health Organization
figures are frightening. What is shocking is that if people drive responsibly all of this can be avoided. It is here that technology can help. Companies are working to create "connected" cars that will provide real-time and contextual navigation that could help drivers ride better reducing the number of
car accidents.
