The Future of Technology: Advanced AI Technology on the Roads

considering self-driving vehicles the next health movement. Car accident prevention becomes more than defensive driving with artificial intelligence. Accidents can be as obsolete as the abacus or the spinning camera. The prospect of automotive manufacturing continues with the development of self-driving vehicles . Some observers areconsidering self-driving vehicles the next health movement.

Prevention of Car Accidents

Chicago-specific traffic problems include lots of pedestrians, confusing highway signs and constant gridlock. A 2014 report in the Chicago Tribune reports that traffic collisions have jumped to 800 a day across Illinois.

In the past decade, manufacturers have been gradually automating features in cars to help drivers navigate. Most cars, for example, also come with cameras and images showing a driver their blind spots. Advanced technology utilizes sensation or sound to warn drivers as their car moves into a particular lane by utilizing their turn signal.

Although there are undisputed advantages to providing AI in vehicles, the federal government ought to enforce autonomous vehicle control . Before the technology was even a concept, current governing statutes and regulations were developed. How these strategies evolve and how much human input can always be needed would be important to see.

Automated vehicles , where human interaction is either restricted or totally removed, grab much of the stories on how artificial intelligence (AI) will affect driving in the future, but drivers now have other special developments at work.

Those World Health Organization figures are frightening. What is shocking is that if people drive responsibly all of this can be avoided. It is here that technology can help. Companies are working to create "connected" cars that will provide real-time and contextual navigation that could help drivers ride better reducing the number of car accidents.

