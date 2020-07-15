Search icon
The Future of No-Code: An Interview with Parker Thompson from No-Code Report 🚀

No-Code Report is a weekly no-code newsletter, built using no-code tools like Webflow, Airtable, and Zapier. Working at a no-code analytics firm, I wanted to learn about insights in the field more broadly, so I spoke with No-Code Report's founder, Parker Thompson, on the state of the industry and its future.

First off, what does “no-code” mean to you?

No-code is all about the ability to create software without the traditional barriers of learning code or hiring dev teams. For me personally, it’s a rapidly evolving community of people who are kind, helpful, and crazy innovative.

What made you journey into the no-code industry?

I wanted to get into web design last year so I looked for a way to do that on the side. I knew a little HTML/CSS, but wanted to find something easier. I initially used Wordpress with some of the drag-and-drop template editors, but found Webflow after a few months and quickly transitioned to that tool.

After discovering Webflow as a tool, I got involved with the Webflow community. I attended the first No Code Conf and really started to experience no-code as a movement. Ever since, I’ve been digging deeper, freelancing, and running No-Code Report.

Guy Kawasaki said that Macintosh democratized computers, Google democratized information, eBay democratized commerce, and Canva democratizes design. Tell us about how no-code tools are democratizing various industries.

I think no-code tools are primarily democratizing software development. These tools are empowering people to develop software without the need to learn software development. Most commonly, these are things like websites, mobile apps, and software as a service (SaaS).

Do you think there will come a time when no-code businesses become the norm - or even, are we already there?

If we’re talking about it becoming the norm for businesses to use no-code tools regularly, then I do think that’ll happen. I imagine the term ‘no-code’ will go away and we’ll just see some of these no-code tools and solutions built with no-code tools as software. There are so many industries that will benefit from websites, apps, automations, etc. and no-code is blowing the door wide open for them.

What are the major limitations of no-code, or in other words, are there any industries that will always need code?

It’s hard to really pinpoint limitations across everything, since they’re pretty specific to each tool. I don’t think many businesses or industries will say “That’s it, we won’t use any code anymore, it’s all no-code from here!” I think there will usually be a mix depending on the use case. The important thing is to weigh the pros and cons. NASA, for example, probably wouldn’t use a no-code tool to launch a rocket, but they use Webflow to prototype websites.

What advice do you have for people who want to start a no-code business?

I am not a business expert, but I would suggest starting with your business plan. Don’t get caught up in which tools you’ll use and what automations you’ll set up yet. Just think about what your business is at the core and what you’ll need to be successful. No-code tools are a great way to launch fast, iterate often, and maximize your time as an entrepreneur, so you’re in the right place!

How will the no-code industry and no-code tools evolve in the future?

I think we’ll drop the name no-code eventually and just become a group of software developers using software development tools instead of writing code. I think that’s one of the biggest evolutions we’ll see.

Is there anything else you want to share about no-code?

Shameless plug, no-code is moving at the speed of light right now. There are new tools all of the time, product updates often, and it can be hard to keep up. I started No-Code Report to make it easier to stay up-to-date without needing to be glued to Twitter. Every Saturday, I send out a high-level summary that should take under 10 minutes to read. If you’re interested, check it out at https://nocode.report

