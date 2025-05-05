The Future of Insurance Premium Audits

by Brian WallaceMay 5th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Insurance is necessary, and often required, for a business to protect themselves from risk. 25-50% of business owners have been incorrectly overcharged for their insurance policies. Insurance premium audits are essential to making sure that this estimate is course corrected.
featured image - The Future of Insurance Premium Audits
Brian Wallace HackerNoon profile picture


Insurance is necessary, and often required, for a business to protect themselves from risk. There are many unforeseen costs that can arise during operations, including accidents, natural disasters, and lawsuits from both customers and employees. Business owners are heavily encouraged to purchase insurance to protect themselves from financial ruin. However, it is possible that businesses can be charged an incorrect insurance premium amount, because it is determined based on estimations of the business’ risk exposure. This estimate includes inputs such as the estimated payroll, business operations, and losses, but it is not foolproof. In fact, 25%-50% of business owners have been incorrectly overcharged for their insurance policies.


There are other variables that can affect the outcome of the final premium, including: auditor bias, actual premium bias, proper classifications, and rates that apply to the specific business. Insurance premium audits are essential to making sure that this estimate is course corrected from any inaccuracies and business owners pay an insurance premium that is reflective of their actual risk. If the business is undercharged, they will be required to pay the difference. If they are overcharged, they will receive a refund in the form of a policy credit. Usually, these audits occur on an annual basis, after the policy expires. There are some subsequent mid-term audits that may take place as well after expiration.

Changes to the Insurance Premium Audit Space

The current audit process involves extensive document review from auditors employed by the insurance company, but the subject of the audit, the company itself, typically doesn’t have a lot of visibility into this process. The auditor will typically reach out to a company representative through a virtual call, phone call, or by email. They will then review documents concerning who works for or is contracted by the company. This involves payroll, cash disbursements, federal and state income taxes, and cash receipts. After the audit has been completed, a final statement will be provided. Usually a company only receives a full report if they request it. Based on the results of the audit, the company will be sent a bill or credit.


This process is experiencing some major changes with the rise of artificial intelligence. AI can help auditors detect anomalies in the documents and predict relevant premium trends, impacts, and risks. It can also double check data accuracy and reliability, which reduces the likelihood of inaccuracies. With less inaccuracies comes less expensive surprises for the insurance company or the business itself. This technology has been configured to be compatible with all of the typical formats that an auditor usually uses to contact a company, including video and phone calls, emails, and web-based portals.


Conclusion

It is recommended that companies spend the extra money and hire an expert auditor that can assist with this important process. They are able to be the point of contact with the insurance company and make sure that errors and overcharged premiums are minimized. A business should never pay more than they owe, and expert auditors are a surefire way to guarantee this.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Brian Wallace HackerNoon profile picture
Brian Wallace@brianwallace
Founder @ NowSourcing | Contributor at Hackernoon | Advisor: Google Small Biz, SXSW | Founder of The Innovate Summit
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgfinance#insurance#insurance-premium-audit#audit#ai-in-insurance#artificial-intelligence#ai-for-insurance-premiums#future-of-insurance#insurance-audits

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
10 Best Infographics Of 2018
by brianwallace
Jan 02, 2019
#cannabis
Article Thumbnail
Imagine Having a Pro Trader Mentor Who Never Sleeps And is Always in The Market
by anthonycerullo
May 08, 2025
#cryptocurrency
Article Thumbnail
Web3 Needs AI Agents to Scale Autonomy
by dankhomenko
May 28, 2025
#ai
Article Thumbnail
Meet Forescribe AI, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in SaaS and Top 3 in Enterprise Productivity
by forescribe
May 14, 2025
#startups-of-the-year
Article Thumbnail
4 Challenges Of Implementing AI In The Insurance Industry and How To Overcome Them
by surya-choudhary
May 12, 2021
#ai
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks