The Future of AI-Generated UI: Why I Built cDOM and JPRX

A declarative, secure, and reactive approach to let both humans and LLMs build rich user interfaces with JSON. A declarative, secure, and reactive approach to let both humans and LLMs build rich user interfaces with JSON. The Problem with AI-Generated Interfaces We are at an inflection point in software development. Large Language Models (LLMs) are rapidly evolving from text-generation tools into full-fledged software agents capable of building applications, analyzing data, and interacting with users in real-time. But there's a critical bottleneck: how do these agents communicate visually with humans? how do these agents communicate visually with humans? The traditional options are bleak: Text-Only Responses: The chatbot experience. Great for conversation, terrible for complex interactions. Ever tried to book a flight through a wall of text? It's exhausting.\nRaw Code Generation (HTML/JS/React): The agent spits out code, and you hope it works. This is a massive security risk. Why limit this approach to LLMs? human developers This is why I built cDOM (Computational DOM) and its expression language, JPRX (JSON Pointer Reactive eXpressions). cDOM (Computational DOM) JPRX (JSON Pointer Reactive eXpressions) Let me show you how it works, step by step. Step 1: A Reactive UI with Zero Server Code or Custom JavaScript Consider a simple counter. In cDOM, you write JSON with embedded JPRX expressions like this: {\n "div": {\n "onmount": "=state({ count: 0 }, { name: 'local', scope: $this })",\n "children": [\n { "p": ["Count: ", "=local/count"] },\n { "button": { "onclick": "=local/count++", "children": ["+"] } }\n ]\n }\n} {\n "div": {\n "onmount": "=state({ count: 0 }, { name: 'local', scope: $this })",\n "children": [\n { "p": ["Count: ", "=local/count"] },\n { "button": { "onclick": "=local/count++", "children": ["+"] } }\n ]\n }\n} That's it. No server. No round-trip. No JavaScript except the underlying cDOM library (which could be JavaScript, Dart or some other language). At its core cDOM is JSON that uses tag names as properties containing an element object with properties that represent attributes and a special reserved attribute, children, for child elements. (When used without JPRX expressions starting with =, I call this an Object DOM, oDOM, and it is similar to Juris.js element representation. A vDOM with {tag:<name>,attributes:{<attributes>…},children:[<children>]}and a compressed cDOM that supports attributes and JPRX expressions without quotations along with comments is also available with Lightview).\nThe state helper initializes reactive state ({ count: 0 }) scoped to this element.\nThe =local/count expression is a live binding—the paragraph text updates automatically whenever count changes.\nThe =local/count++ operator is a direct increment. At its core cDOM is JSON that uses tag names as properties containing an element object with properties that represent attributes and a special reserved attribute, children, for child elements. (When used without JPRX expressions starting with =, I call this an Object DOM, oDOM, and it is similar to Juris.js element representation. A vDOM with {tag:<name>,attributes:{<attributes>…},children:[<children>]}and a compressed cDOM that supports attributes and JPRX expressions without quotations along with comments is also available with Lightview). children = {tag:<name>,attributes:{<attributes>…},children:[<children>]} The state helper initializes reactive state ({ count: 0 }) scoped to this element. state { count: 0 } The =local/count expression is a live binding—the paragraph text updates automatically whenever count changes. =local/count live binding count The =local/count++ operator is a direct increment. =local/count++ The entire UI is reactive, self-contained, and runs instantly in the browser. This is the spreadsheet paradigm applied to UI: you define the relationships, and the system handles the updates. As you will see below, similar to a spreadhseet, JPRX has over 100 helper functions, covering everything from math and string manipulation to complex array processing. This is the spreadsheet paradigm applied to UI over 100 Step 2: But What If You Do Want LLM Integration? Do The counter example is great for client-only interactions. But what if you want to notify an LLM (or any server) when the user clicks a button? Just swap the operator for a =fetch helper: =fetch {\n "button": {\n "onclick": "=fetch('/api/notify', { method: 'POST', body: $event })",\n "children": ["Notify LLM"]\n }\n} {\n "button": {\n "onclick": "=fetch('/api/notify', { method: 'POST', body: $event })",\n "children": ["Notify LLM"]\n }\n} When the button is clicked: The =fetch helper sends a POST request to /api/notify with a JSON body.\nObject bodies are automatically stringified, and Content-Type: application/json is set for you.\nThe LLM (or your backend) receives the event and can respond however it likes. The =fetch helper sends a POST request to /api/notify with a JSON body. =fetch /api/notify Object bodies are automatically stringified, and Content-Type: application/json is set for you. Content-Type: application/json The LLM (or your backend) receives the event and can respond however it likes. This is the event registration model: the LLM doesn't need to be notified of every interaction. It only hears about the events that matter—the ones where you've wired up a fetch. Developers can wire up fetch to any event they want, or when LLMs generate a cDOM component, they can wire up fetch to notify them of specific user actions. event registration model every fetch fetch fetch This avoids the potential chatty nature of A2UI. Do you really want the LLM notified of every mouse move? Keyboard stroke? Scroll position? Is it time and cost effective to have an LLM deal with things like sorting and filtering, or should you let the client handle it? LLM-driven architecture. Native-like responsiveness. LLM-driven architecture. Native-like responsiveness. Step 3: What If the LLM Wants to Modify the UI? Modify Here's where cDOM gets truly powerful. What if the server (or LLM) wants to push a new component into the page? Enter =mount: =mount {\n "button": {\n "onclick": "=mount('/api/get-widget')",\n "children": ["Load Widget"]\n }\n} {\n "button": {\n "onclick": "=mount('/api/get-widget')",\n "children": ["Load Widget"]\n }\n} When clicked, mount fetches JSON from /api/get-widget, hydrates it as a reactive cDOM element, and appends it to the document body. mount /api/get-widget appends it to the document body But wait, what if the LLM wants to place that widget somewhere specific, like a sidebar? That's where move comes in. move The LLM simply includes a =move directive in the component it returns: =move {\n "div": {\n "id": "weather-widget",\n "onmount": "=move('#dashboard-sidebar', 'afterbegin')",\n "children": ["Sunny, 75°F"]\n }\n} {\n "div": {\n "id": "weather-widget",\n "onmount": "=move('#dashboard-sidebar', 'afterbegin')",\n "children": ["Sunny, 75°F"]\n }\n} Here's what happens: mount fetches the widget and appends it to the body (a "safe landing").\nThe moment the widget mounts, move rips it out and teleports it to #dashboard-sidebar.\nIf a widget with the same id already exists there, it's replaced - making the operation idempotent. mount fetches the widget and appends it to the body (a "safe landing"). mount body The moment the widget mounts, move rips it out and teleports it to #dashboard-sidebar. move rips it out teleports #dashboard-sidebar If a widget with the same id already exists there, it's replaced - making the operation idempotent. id replaced The LLM doesn't need to regenerate the entire page. It just pushes components that know how to place themselves. The LLM doesn't need to regenerate the entire page. The Full Picture: Three Levels of Power You've now seen the three core capabilities: Level\n\nUse Case\n\nHelper\n\nServer Involved?\n\n\n\n1\n\nClient-only reactivity\n\n=state, =++, etc\n\n❌ No\n\n\n\n2\n\nNotify LLM of user actions\n\n=fetch\n\n✅ Yes (one-way)\n\n\n\n3\n\nLLM pushes new UI to the client\n\n=mount, =move\n\n✅ Yes (returns UI) Level\n\nUse Case\n\nHelper\n\nServer Involved?\n\n\n\n1\n\nClient-only reactivity\n\n=state, =++, etc\n\n❌ No\n\n\n\n2\n\nNotify LLM of user actions\n\n=fetch\n\n✅ Yes (one-way)\n\n\n\n3\n\nLLM pushes new UI to the client\n\n=mount, =move\n\n✅ Yes (returns UI) Level\n\nUse Case\n\nHelper\n\nServer Involved? Level Level Use Case Use Case Helper Helper Server Involved? It fits neatly into enterprise ecosystems where Flutter or Angular applications render components. static snapshots cDOM is designed for dynamic, client-reactive applications where the UI is a living computation. When your LLM generates a dashboard, you want it to react to user input—filter, sort, calculate—without a server round-trip for every interaction. dynamic, client-reactive applications react And while the current reference implementation is in JavaScript, nothing prevents cDOM and JPRX from being implemented in other languages like Dart or Swift. The core concepts—reactive pointers, helper functions, and declarative structure—are universal. You could build a Flutter renderer for cDOM just as easily as Google built one for A2UI. nothing prevents cDOM and JPRX from being implemented in other languages like Dart or Swift Custom Components: Extending the Vocabulary A powerful feature of A2UI is capability negotiation: the agent queries the client's component catalog before generating UI. This ensures compatibility across different renderers. capability negotiation cDOM takes a different approach. There's no formal negotiation protocol, but the ecosystem makes adding custom components trivial. adding custom components trivial Libraries like Lightview and Juris.js allow you to define custom HTML elements: Lightview Juris.js const MyButton = () => {\n return {\n button: {\n style: 'font-size: 25px'\n children: ["My Button"]\n }\n }\n} const MyButton = () => {\n return {\n button: {\n style: 'font-size: 25px'\n children: ["My Button"]\n }\n }\n} The above is trivial for this example. Far more complex elements can be defined and once defined, these elements are immediately usable in cDOM: { div: \n { \n MyButton: {\n onclick: "=fetch('/api/notify', { method: 'POST', body: $event })"\n }\n } \n} { div: \n { \n MyButton: {\n onclick: "=fetch('/api/notify', { method: 'POST', body: $event })"\n }\n } \n} The above would render as: <div onclick="<compiled handler>"> \n <button style="font-size: 25px">My Button</button> \n</div> <div onclick="<compiled handler>"> \n <button style="font-size: 25px">My Button</button> \n</div> The philosophy: the application developer controls the component catalog, just as in A2UI. The difference is that cDOM skips the negotiation handshake—the LLM uses components it's been trained to expect for that application. If discovery is needed, a JSON manifest of available components can be provided to the LLM as context. application developer controls the component catalog This trade-off prioritizes simplicity and low overhead for applications where the component set is known in advance - which is true in many situations. simplicity and low overhead Why This Matters for the Future of Agentic UI I believe the next wave of applications will be agent-first. Not chatbots with UI bolted on, but intelligent systems where conversation and application dissolve into one. agent-first A user might ask: "Show me my sales performance for Q4, highlight anything below target, and let me drill down by region." "Show me my sales performance for Q4, highlight anything below target, and let me drill down by region." An LLM should respond not with a paragraph, but with a live dashboard: a chart that filters, a table that sorts, a summary that recalculates. When the user says "focus on EMEA," the agent streams a UI patch that updates the view in place. live dashboard cDOM and JPRX could be the foundation for this vision: For Developers: Write less JavaScript, define relationships, let reactivity handle the rest.\nFor LLMs: A safe, structured, computable expression language as easy to generate as natural text.\nFor Users: Rich, instantly reactive interfaces without server round-trip latency. For Developers: Write less JavaScript, define relationships, let reactivity handle the rest. For Developers For LLMs: A safe, structured, computable expression language as easy to generate as natural text. For LLMs For Users: Rich, instantly reactive interfaces without server round-trip latency. For Users Get Started with Lightview cDOM and JPRX are part of Lightview, a reactive UI library combining aspects of Bau.js, Juris.js, and HTMX with a router and cDOM. It's browser-native, and designed for both humans and machines. Documentation: lightview.dev - Full guides and API reference
GitHub: github.com/anywhichway/lightview
npm packages:

Lightview (includes cDOM): https://www.npmjs.com/package/lightview
JPRX (standalone parser):
cDOM is currently in experimental preview and could easily be implemented outside the scope of Lightview. I'm actively refining the expression language and helper library based on real-world use cases. I'd love your feedback. I'd love your feedback. experimental preview Conclusion: The Spreadsheet Moment for UI Spreadsheets democratized computation. You didn't need to be a programmer to define that C3 = A1 + B2 and have it update forever. C3 = A1 + B2 cDOM is designed to be that moment for user interfaces. A format where an LLM—or a human—can declare: this text shows the count; this button increments it; this chart sums the sales. And the system handles the rest. this text shows the count; this button increments it; this chart sums the sales In a world where AI agents are becoming the new developers, the language they speak to the browser matters. I think that language should be safe, reactive, and computational from the ground up. That's cDOM. Welcome to the Computational DOM. That's cDOM. Welcome to the Computational DOM.