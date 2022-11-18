Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The FTX SBF Chapter 11 Court Filing by John R. Ray IIIby@legalpdf
    352 reads

    The FTX SBF Chapter 11 Court Filing by John R. Ray III

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is the table of links with all 20 parts.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The FTX SBF Chapter 11 Court Filing by John R. Ray III
    #ftx-bankruptcy#alameda#sbf#ftx
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    react to story with heart


    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is the table of links with all 20 parts.


    Court Case: No. 22-11068 (JTD) (Joint Administration Pending)

    Re: FTX TRADING LTD., et al.*, Debtors

    Filer: John J. Ray III

    Filing Date: Nov 7, 2022

    Location: THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF DELAWARE


    TABLE OF LINKS


    DECLARATION OF JOHN J. RAY III IN SUPPORT OF CHAPTER 11 PETITIONS AND FIRST DAY PLEADINGS


    I- THE PREPETITION DEBTORS

    A - Corporate Organization and Identification of Four Silos

    B - The WRS Silo

    C - The Alameda Silo

    D - The Ventures Silo

    E - The Dotcom Silo


    II - EVENTS LEADING TO CHAPTER 11 FILING


    III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

    A - New Governance Structure

    B - Cash Management

    C - Financial Reporting

    D - Human Resources

    E - Disbursement Controls

    F - Digital Asset Custody

    G - Custody of Other Assets and Investments

    H - Information and Retention of Documents

    I - Regulated and Licensed Subsidiaries

    J - Access to Data

    K - Corporate Communications


    Exhibit A - Four Silos for Recovery Purposes

    Exhibit B - Preliminary Corporate Structure Chart



    (*) The last four digits of FTX Trading Ltd.’s tax identification number are 3288. Due to the large number of debtor entities in these Chapter 11 Cases, a complete list of the Debtors and the last four digits of their federal tax identification numbers is not provided herein. A complete list of such information may be obtained on the website of the Debtors’ proposed claims and noticing agent at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX.


    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read My Stories
    Lisk

    Build JavaScript Blockchain Apps Easily with Lisk!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    'Each of the Silos was controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried'
    Published at Nov 18, 2022 by legalpdf #ftx
    Article Thumbnail
    Interview with Digilus Technologies LLC Founder and CEO, Saahil Kumar Chathrath
    Published at Jul 27, 2022 by angfaw9 #entrepreneurship
    Article Thumbnail
    In Plain English: SBF allegedly misappropriated FTX Customers' Deposits to Fund Alameda
    Published at Dec 16, 2022 by legalpdf #sbf-bankruptcy
    Article Thumbnail
    Saša Milić Offers Hot-Takes on Chainlink, UMA, Tellor, Nest, and Band Protocol
    Published at Dec 02, 2022 by oraclesummit #decentralization
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa