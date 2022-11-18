The FTX SBF Chapter 11 Court Filing by John R. Ray III

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is the table of links with all 20 parts.





Court Case: No. 22-11068 (JTD) (Joint Administration Pending)

Re: FTX TRADING LTD., et al.*, Debtors

Filer: John J. Ray III

Filing Date: Nov 7, 2022

Location: THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF DELAWARE





TABLE OF LINKS





DECLARATION OF JOHN J. RAY III IN SUPPORT OF CHAPTER 11 PETITIONS AND FIRST DAY PLEADINGS





I- THE PREPETITION DEBTORS

A - Corporate Organization and Identification of Four Silos

B - The WRS Silo

C - The Alameda Silo

D - The Ventures Silo

E - The Dotcom Silo





II - EVENTS LEADING TO CHAPTER 11 FILING





III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

A - New Governance Structure

B - Cash Management

C - Financial Reporting

D - Human Resources

E - Disbursement Controls

F - Digital Asset Custody

G - Custody of Other Assets and Investments

H - Information and Retention of Documents

I - Regulated and Licensed Subsidiaries

J - Access to Data

K - Corporate Communications





Exhibit A - Four Silos for Recovery Purposes

Exhibit B - Preliminary Corporate Structure Chart









(*) The last four digits of FTX Trading Ltd.’s tax identification number are 3288. Due to the large number of debtor entities in these Chapter 11 Cases, a complete list of the Debtors and the last four digits of their federal tax identification numbers is not provided herein. A complete list of such information may be obtained on the website of the Debtors’ proposed claims and noticing agent at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX.



