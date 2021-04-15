The Facebook TransCoder Explained: Converting Coding Languages with AI

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
This new model converts code from a programming language to another without any supervision. It can take a Python function and translate it into a C++ function, and vice-versa, without any prior examples. It understands the syntax of each language and can thus generalize to any programming language!
This week my interest was directed towards TransCoder. A new model by the AI team at Facebook Research. Ask any questions or remarks you have in the comments, I will gladly answer everything!
The TransCoder Paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.03511
this is what's ai and i share artificial
intelligence news every week
if you are new to the channel and want
subscribing to not miss
subscribing to not miss
any further news to understand this new
model by facebook
called the transcoder we first need to
introduce what it is
in short it's a trans compiler meaning
that it is a source to source translator
which converts a source code from a high
level programming language
such as c plus or python to another one
currently this type of translation
requires manual modifications
in order to work properly because of the
complexity of the task
it is hard to respect the target
language conventions
when changing from a programming
language a to a programming language b
plus since it is a complex task it
requires a lot of knowledge
in both target and source programming
languages to work
which means a lot of examples and
computation time
this is why facebook tried this new
approach using unsupervised machine
translation to train this fully
unsupervised
neural trans compiler the model was
trained on open source github projects
and mainly trained to translate
functions between three programming
languages
c plus plus java and python they
achieved that using a sequence to
sequence model with attention
composed of an encoder and a decoder
with a transformer architecture
trained in an unsupervised way
specifically on functions
at first they initializes the model with
cross-lingual mask language
model pre-training this is done by
randomly masking
some of the tokens and training the
transcoder to predict these mask tokens
based on the context allowing the model
to create high quality
sequence representations regardless of
the programming language
once the pre-training is done the
decoder is then trained
using the pre-trained transcoder as
input to always generate
valid code sequences even when fed with
noisy data
increasing the encoder robustness to
input noise
in order to translate functions from one
language to another
we need to add this last part the back
translation
which is composed of two models as you
can see in this image
the target to source model which is used
to translate the target code into the
source code
producing a noisy source sequence then
this sequence is used in the source to
target model to reconstruct the target
sequence
from this noisy input if this doesn't
tell you anything
i invite you to check out the videos i
made on attention
and transformers which are linked in the
description below
as the results show there are still a
lot of progress to be done in the field
but the best translation shows over 90
success
which is a huge jump in accuracy here
are some examples of functions
translated using the transcoder
i invite you to pause the video and take
a deeper look at these examples
programmers will be able to easily
improve and build
robust cross-platform software with
these improvements in translations
with little or no modifications to make
to their code
using a single code base the code and
pre-training models will be publicly
available soon as they said in the paper
of course this was just a simple
overview of this unsupervised code
translator
i strongly recommend to read the paper
link to the description to learn more
about it
and try out the code whenever it's
available leave a like if you went this
far in the video
and since there are over 90 of you guys
watching that are not subscribed yet
please consider subscribing to the
channel to not miss any further news
clearly explained if you want to support
the channel i now have a patreon
linked in the description where you can
