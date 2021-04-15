The Facebook TransCoder Explained: Converting Coding Languages with AI

Louis Bouchard

This new model converts code from a programming language to another without any supervision. It can take a Python function and translate it into a C++ function, and vice-versa, without any prior examples. It understands the syntax of each language and can thus generalize to any programming language!

This week my interest was directed towards TransCoder. A new model by the AI team at Facebook Research.



The TransCoder Paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.03511

Video transcript

this new model converts code from a

programming language to another without

any supervision

it can take a python function and

translate it into a c

function and vice versa without any

prior examples

it understands the syntax of each

language and can thus generalize

to any programming languages let's see

how they did that

[Music]

this is what's ai and i share artificial

intelligence news every week

if you are new to the channel and want

to stay up to date please consider

subscribing to not miss

any further news to understand this new

model by facebook

called the transcoder we first need to

introduce what it is

in short it's a trans compiler meaning

that it is a source to source translator

which converts a source code from a high

level programming language

such as c plus or python to another one

currently this type of translation

requires manual modifications

in order to work properly because of the

complexity of the task

it is hard to respect the target

language conventions

when changing from a programming

language a to a programming language b

plus since it is a complex task it

requires a lot of knowledge

in both target and source programming

languages to work

which means a lot of examples and

computation time

this is why facebook tried this new

approach using unsupervised machine

translation to train this fully

unsupervised

neural trans compiler the model was

trained on open source github projects

and mainly trained to translate

functions between three programming

languages

c plus plus java and python they

achieved that using a sequence to

sequence model with attention

composed of an encoder and a decoder

with a transformer architecture

trained in an unsupervised way

specifically on functions

at first they initializes the model with

cross-lingual mask language

model pre-training this is done by

randomly masking

some of the tokens and training the

transcoder to predict these mask tokens

based on the context allowing the model

to create high quality

sequence representations regardless of

the programming language

once the pre-training is done the

decoder is then trained

using the pre-trained transcoder as

input to always generate

valid code sequences even when fed with

noisy data

increasing the encoder robustness to

input noise

in order to translate functions from one

language to another

we need to add this last part the back

translation

which is composed of two models as you

can see in this image

the target to source model which is used

to translate the target code into the

source code

producing a noisy source sequence then

this sequence is used in the source to

target model to reconstruct the target

sequence

from this noisy input if this doesn't

tell you anything

i invite you to check out the videos i

made on attention

and transformers which are linked in the

description below

as the results show there are still a

lot of progress to be done in the field

but the best translation shows over 90

success

which is a huge jump in accuracy here

are some examples of functions

translated using the transcoder

i invite you to pause the video and take

a deeper look at these examples

programmers will be able to easily

improve and build

robust cross-platform software with

these improvements in translations

with little or no modifications to make

to their code

using a single code base the code and

pre-training models will be publicly

available soon as they said in the paper

of course this was just a simple

overview of this unsupervised code

translator

i strongly recommend to read the paper

link to the description to learn more

about it

and try out the code whenever it's

available leave a like if you went this

far in the video

and since there are over 90 of you guys

watching that are not subscribed yet

please consider subscribing to the

channel to not miss any further news

clearly explained if you want to support

the channel i now have a patreon

linked in the description where you can







