The Facebook Outage Proved a Need for Greater Decentralization

Web power outages are turning out to be very normal in this day and age, be it an element of control, cyberattacks, specialized and regular issues, or human blunders. While the web has turned into a cutting-edge need, the expanding authority of incorporated administrators raises genuine questions about the actual establishment of the innovation. The Facebook-Instagram-WhatsApp-Messenger blackout of Oct. 4, 2021, fills in as a glaring update that the greater part of the web's second-level objectives is not being addressed.
image
Mustaeenah AbdulAzeez

