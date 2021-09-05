The Essential Guide to Zero Trust on AWS ECS Fargate

Identity Aware Proxy offers a single point of access to the internal network. The key feature in an identity-aware proxy is the redundancy of VPN servers. Once authenticated, the user has the keys to the kingdom; all internal systems are reachable. The magic lies with benefiting from all of the bove with the same solution. SSO offers the management of only one directory, and the use of a cookie to leverage both a single access point and the reuse of the user's access point.