Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Essential Guide to Zero Trust on AWS ECS Fargate by@omerxx

The Essential Guide to Zero Trust on AWS ECS Fargate

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Identity Aware Proxy offers a single point of access to the internal network. The key feature in an identity-aware proxy is the redundancy of VPN servers. Once authenticated, the user has the keys to the kingdom; all internal systems are reachable. The magic lies with benefiting from all of the bove with the same solution. SSO offers the management of only one directory, and the use of a cookie to leverage both a single access point and the reuse of the user's access point.
image
Omer Hacker Noon profile picture

@omerxx
Omer

$(which nvim)

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How NOT to Secure Web Payment Systems by @omerxx
#security
On the Edge of a New Year: IT Predictions for 2022 by @mignonette-garnier
#it
Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs by @joshhorowitz
#cyber
What Makes DevOps Orchestration Worth the Investment by @katalon
#katalon
How to Deploy Apps to a Local K3d Cluster by @asadfaizi
#kubernetes
The Best Way to Protect Your Data: Continuous Security Validation by @oyetoke-toby
#security

Tags

#security#devops#devsecops#aws#ecs#aws-fargate#zero-trust-architecture#zero-trust
Join Hacker Noon loading