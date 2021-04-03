The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced Version Arrives to Next-Gen Systems

The Elder Scrolls Online is finally getting an upgrade for next-gen game consoles. During this week’s Blackwood Chapter Preview Event, Bethesda Softworks announced The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced. This will be the next-gen version of the game for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles. It hits the shelves later this June.

If players already own or purchased the current version of The Elder Scrolls Online for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, they are in luck because they will receive free access to Console Enhanced this summer.

Updated Features and Trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced

The next-gen version will include enhanced features. It will normally run at a crisp 60FPS Performance Mode. Players will also have the option to enjoy the game in native 4K at 30FPS in the ESO “Fidelity Mode.”

Bethesda Softworks is also promising that the Console Enhanced version will have a draw distance that’s double the size of the original. This will allow a deeper view of the world of Tamriel. Also, the enhanced version will have approx. 50% faster loading times .

Other changes include graphical improvements, such as enhanced reflections, shadows, depth of field, ambient occlusion with screen space global illumination, updated antialiasing and unlocked textures, and more. More details are available at the game’s official website.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on June 8, 2021. You can view a new gameplay reveal trailer below:

This article was written by Jeffrey Harris.

