The DOE's Breakthroughs in Aircraft Energy Storage Technologies

Too Long; Didn't Read

DOE is at the forefront of aeronautics innovation, leading in sustainable aviation fuels, advanced materials, and energy storage technologies. The Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge aims for net-zero aviation fuels by 2050. DOE's research spans hypersonics, hydrogen production, and innovative materials for small aircraft. Leveraging advanced facilities and AI, DOE is propelling aeronautics concepts forward, contributing to a sustainable and efficient aviation future.