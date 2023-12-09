Search icon
ReadWrite
    The DOE's Breakthroughs in Aircraft Energy Storage Technologies

    The DOE's Breakthroughs in Aircraft Energy Storage Technologies

    DOE is at the forefront of aeronautics innovation, leading in sustainable aviation fuels, advanced materials, and energy storage technologies. The Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge aims for net-zero aviation fuels by 2050. DOE's research spans hypersonics, hydrogen production, and innovative materials for small aircraft. Leveraging advanced facilities and AI, DOE is propelling aeronautics concepts forward, contributing to a sustainable and efficient aviation future.

    featured image - The DOE's Breakthroughs in Aircraft Energy Storage Technologies
    an aircraft being taken apart in a workshop via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #sustainable-aviation
    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

