Acknowledging Contributions to the U.S. Strategy for Sustainable Aviation

This document is the result of a collaborative effort involving subject matter experts from various sectors across the Executive Branch. Contributors from government, academia, non-profit, and commercial sectors came together to outline activities crucial for the nation's standing in global aeronautics and national security. Special thanks to key individuals, including Rebecca Cutri-Kohart, Vincent Freyermuth, William McNavage, Kelly Lefler, and the team from the Institute for Defense Analyses Science and Technology Policy Institute—Dr. Asha Balakrishnan, Dr. Keith Crane, and John “Emory” Sabatini, for their significant contributions.