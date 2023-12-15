Search icon
    How the FAA and Dept of Transportation Drive Air Travel Innovation

    How the FAA and Dept of Transportation Drive Air Travel Innovation

    The DOT and FAA are at the forefront of shaping the aviation industry's future. With the FAA's NextGen program enhancing safety and efficiency, and the DOT driving strategic initiatives for sustainability and innovation, the agencies collaborate with industry and communities. Grant programs and public-private partnerships are key, focusing on smart community technologies, aviation workforce development, and sustainable aviation fuels. The goal is not only to optimize aviation operations but also to mitigate noise and emissions, positioning the U.S. for global aviation leadership.

    featured image - How the FAA and Dept of Transportation Drive Air Travel Innovation
    Federal aviation administration via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #sustainable-aviation
    The White House

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

