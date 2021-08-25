The Difference Between JDBC, JPA, Hibernate, and Spring Data JPA

625 reads

Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) is the bridge between the Java world and the database world. Spring Data JPA is a library that adds an extra layer of abstraction on top of the ORM JPA implementation. Hibernate is the most popular ORM (Object Relational Mapping) framework for working with a database, I leave it as my choice. The only thing you need to specify is the host for your database, and password password to access it to the database.