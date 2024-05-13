Search icon
    The Developer Favorites: Top VS Code Extensions in 2024

    by Vladislav GuzeyMay 13th, 2024
    Today, I'm excited to dive into something special: my top 10 favorite VS Code extensions. These tools are incredibly popular among developers globally, and I believe they're essential for anyone serious about coding.
    Hey everyone, I'm Vlad, and welcome to my latest article. If you haven't caught my previous ones, I highly recommend checking them out for some really useful content. Today, I'm excited to dive into something special: my top 10 favorite VS Code extensions. These tools are incredibly popular among developers globally, and I believe they're essential for anyone serious about coding.

    Visit my YouTube Channel


    Image Preview extension

    First up, we have the Image Preview extension. This tool is a lifesaver when working with HTML or CSS, as it allows you to preview images directly in the sidebar next to your code. It's perfect for verifying image URLs without leaving your editor.


    Image Preview extensionIndent Rainbow

    Next is Indent Rainbow, which makes it easier to read code by color-coding each indentation level. This visual differentiation enhances readability and can significantly improve your coding efficiency.

    Prettier

    Prettier is another must-have. This extension automatically formats your code, supporting a wide range of languages from HTML to JavaScript. Simply press `Ctrl+Shift+I` to beautify your code instantly.

    Prettier


    Thunder Client

    For those who work with APIs, Thunder Client is invaluable. It lets you test endpoints directly within VS Code, eliminating the need for external tools like Postman. You can make requests, view responses, and even manage parameters seamlessly.


    Thunder Client


    Turbo Console Log

    Turbo Console Log is a game-changer for debugging JavaScript. With simple shortcuts, you can quickly insert and manage console.log statements, making debugging a breeze.


    Turbo Console Log

    GitHub Copilot Extension

    GitHub Copilot, powered by AI, suggests code as you type, speeding up your development process significantly. It can even help write entire functions, classes, and predict the next part of the code.


    GitHub Copilot Extension

    Live Server

    Live Server is a fantastic tool for web developers. It allows you to see real-time changes to your web pages as you edit your code, simulating a live environment right from your editor.


    Live Server

    Import Cost Extension

    Import Cost displays the size of the packages you import, helping you keep your applications lightweight. It's particularly useful for optimizing performance in frameworks like React, Vue, or Angular.


    Import Cost Extension

    GitLens

    GitLens enhances your version control experience by showing who made changes, when, and what those changes were, directly in your editor. It's incredibly helpful for collaborative projects.


    GitLens


    Error Lens and Code Spell Checker

    Lastly, Error Lens and Code Spell Checker are indispensable for maintaining code quality. Error Lens immediately highlights syntax errors, while Code Spell Checker helps non-native English speakers by identifying and correcting spelling mistakes.


    Error Lens


    Code Spell Checker 

    I hope you find these tools as beneficial as I have. If you enjoyed this article, please like and share your feedback. Also, let me know your favorite VS Code extensions; I'm always eager to learn about new tools.


    Don't forget to subscribe for more content, and share any topics you'd like me to cover in future articles.

    Mongo DB
