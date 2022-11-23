The Defi Writing Contest: Round 3 Results Announced!

Search icon
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The first prize goes to Bear Market Mental Models - Are You Ready for the Next Bull Run? by @cryptoengineer. In the second place, we have What Are the Blue Buttons of Death? by @officercia. In the third place, we have Is Crypto a Missing Link in The Path Toward Star Trek's Moneyless Future? by @nebojsa.todorovic.

    Hackers! We are back with the Round 3 results announcement of one of the BIGGEST writing contests - The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA & HackerNoon.

    The rewards for this contest will be distributed in XSTUSD. Here’s a complete guideline for you to get acquainted with XSTUSD.

    Let’s jump right into it!

    The Defi Writing Contest: Nominees

    Like all other contests, we pick our winners by selecting the top 10 story submissions using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:


    • Number of hours read
    • The number of people reached
    • The freshness of the content


    The HackerNoon’s editorial team then votes, picking the top three stories among them and deciding which order to place the winners.


    But for this contest, there’s one difference:

    Thanks to our sponsor SORA, we are also giving away 4 DEO tokens to the top 10 nominees every month!

    image

    The Defi Writing Contest by SORA: Round 3 Nominees and Winners

    1. Is Crypto a Missing Link in The Path Toward Star Trek's Moneyless Future? by @nebojsa.todorovic.
    2. Ukraine's Victory Will Lead To An Interest Rate Reversal and Next Crypto Bull Market by @darragh.
    3. Don't Believe the Hype, Trust History by @emholt.
    4. The Blockchain Trilemma: Could Layer 0 Be the Solution for Mass Adoption by @antagonist.
    5. “These Are Not Laundromat Tokens” — The End of The Crypto Wild West by @anormaljourney.
    6. How Web3 Will Be Changed By The Merge by @anormaljourney.
    7. 10 Common DeFi Scams and How to Avoid Them by @toluajet.
    8. What Are the Blue Buttons of Death? by @officercia. Editor’s note: This story is disqualified on the grounds of plagiarism
    9. Bear Market Mental Models - Are You Ready for the Next Bull Run? by @cryptoengineer.
    10. Everything You Need To Know About the Ethereum Merge by @toluajet.

    The first prize goes to Bear Market Mental Models - Are You Ready for the Next Bull Run? by @cryptoengineer.

    image

    “A great primer on how to steel yourself psychologically in the ongoing bear market. Great tips and a wonderful read.” - HackerNoon Editor


    Congratulations @cryptoengineer , you have won 2500 XSTUSD.

    In the second place, we have Is Crypto a Missing Link in The Path Toward Star Trek's Moneyless Future? by @nebojsa.todorovic.

    image

    “A conclusion for the current times - "Federation Crypto Credit vs. Borg Crypto. Wouldn’t that be something?"Story very well written and helps contrast with with we thought the 2020s and beyond to be like. Interplanetary credit? More like internecine warfare is where we at.Getting my vote but I rue the missed opportunity to look into the logistics of interplanetary credit vs that of SWIFT that we have today.” - HackerNoon Editor

    Great job @nebojsa.todorovic, you have won 1500 XSTUSD!


    Once again, congratulations to all the Winners! We will contact all the winners shortly. For updates, keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com!

    HackerNoon and/or any of its employees, representatives, and/or contractors shall never ask for your wallet seed, your secret keys, private keys, and/or mnemonics to your wallet. Treat such emails with distrust - as you should any email/SMS that asks for such private information.

    Always remember, he/she/they who have your keys have your wallet.

    Do not hand out your wallet to internet strangers!!


    Get started with this writing template

