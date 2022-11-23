The Defi Writing Contest: Round 3 Results Announced!

The first prize goes to Bear Market Mental Models - Are You Ready for the Next Bull Run? by @cryptoengineer. In the second place, we have What Are the Blue Buttons of Death? by @officercia. In the third place, we have Is Crypto a Missing Link in The Path Toward Star Trek's Moneyless Future? by @nebojsa.todorovic.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @HACKERNOONCONTESTS 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @HACKERNOONCONTESTS 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

Hackers! We are back with the Round 3 results announcement of one of the BIGGEST writing contests - The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA & HackerNoon.

The rewards for this contest will be distributed in XSTUSD. Here’s a complete guideline for you to get acquainted with XSTUSD .

Let’s jump right into it!

The Defi Writing Contest: Nominees

Like all other contests, we pick our winners by selecting the top 10 story submissions using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read

The number of people reached

The freshness of the content



The HackerNoon’s editorial team then votes, picking the top three stories among them and deciding which order to place the winners.





But for this contest, there’s one difference:

Thanks to our sponsor SORA, we are also giving away 4 DEO tokens to the top 10 nominees every month!

The Defi Writing Contest by SORA: Round 3 Nominees and Winners

“A great primer on how to steel yourself psychologically in the ongoing bear market. Great tips and a wonderful read.” - HackerNoon Editor





Congratulations @cryptoengineer , you have won 2500 XSTUSD.

“A conclusion for the current times - "Federation Crypto Credit vs. Borg Crypto. Wouldn’t that be something?"Story very well written and helps contrast with with we thought the 2020s and beyond to be like. Interplanetary credit? More like internecine warfare is where we at.Getting my vote but I rue the missed opportunity to look into the logistics of interplanetary credit vs that of SWIFT that we have today.” - HackerNoon Editor

Great job @nebojsa.todorovic, you have won 1500 XSTUSD!





Once again, congratulations to all the Winners! We will contact all the winners shortly. For updates, keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com!

HackerNoon and/or any of its employees, representatives, and/or contractors shall never ask for your wallet seed, your secret keys, private keys, and/or mnemonics to your wallet. Treat such emails with distrust - as you should any email/SMS that asks for such private information. Always remember, he/she/they who have your keys have your wallet. Do not hand out your wallet to internet strangers!!



