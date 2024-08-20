The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Lists

Lists

You can organize items into ordered and unordered lists.

Ordered Lists

To create an ordered list, add line items with numbers followed by periods. The numbers don’t have to be in numerical order, but the list should start with the number one.





</ol> First itemSecond itemThird itemFourth item 1. First item

</ol> First itemSecond itemThird itemFourth item 1. First item

</ol> First itemSecond itemThird itemFourth item 1. First item

</ol> First itemSecond itemThird itemIndented itemIndented itemFourth item

Ordered List Best Practices

CommonMark and a few other lightweight markup languages let you use a parenthesis ( ) ) as a delimiter (e.g., 1) First item ), but not all Markdown applications support this, so it isn’t a great option from a compatibility perspective. For compatibility, use periods only.





✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this 1. First item

Unordered Lists

To create an unordered list, add dashes ( - ), asterisks ( * ), or plus signs ( + ) in front of line items. Indent one or more items to create a nested list.





Markdown HTML Rendered Output - First item

</ul> First itemSecond itemThird itemFourth item * First item

</ul> First itemSecond itemThird itemFourth item + First item

</ul> First itemSecond itemThird itemFourth item - First item

</ul> First itemSecond itemThird itemIndented itemIndented itemFourth item

Starting Unordered List Items With Numbers

If you need to start an unordered list item with a number followed by a period, you can use a backslash ( \ ) to escape the period.





Markdown HTML Rendered Output - 1968\. A great year!

</ul> 1968. A great year!I think 1969 was second best.

Unordered List Best Practices

Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle different delimiters in the same list. For compatibility, don’t mix and match delimiters in the same list — pick one and stick with it.





✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this - First item

+ Fourth item

Adding Elements in Lists

To add another element in a list while preserving the continuity of the list, indent the element four spaces or one tab, as shown in the following examples.





Tip: If things don't appear the way you expect, double check that you've indented the elements in the list four spaces or one tab.

Paragraphs

This is the first list item.

The rendered output looks like this:





Blockquotes

The rendered output looks like this:

Code Blocks

Code blocks are normally indented four spaces or one tab. When they’re in a list, indent them eight spaces or two tabs.





The rendered output looks like this:





Images

Lists

You can nest an unordered list in an ordered list, or vice versa.





The rendered output looks like this:





This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.




