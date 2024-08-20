Search icon
    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to HTML

    by TypesettingAugust 20th, 2024
    You can use HTML tags in Markdown to gain more control over formatting elements like images and text color. Ensure you use blank lines to separate HTML tags from surrounding Markdown content, and avoid using Markdown syntax inside HTML tags. Be aware that not all Markdown applications support HTML.
    HTML

    Many Markdown applications allow you to use HTML tags in Markdown-formatted text. This is helpful if you prefer certain HTML tags to Markdown syntax. For example, some people find it easier to use HTML tags for images. Using HTML is also helpful when you need to change the attributes of an element, like specifying the color of text or changing the width of an image.


    To use HTML, place the tags in the text of your Markdown-formatted file.


    This **word** is bold. This <em>word</em> is italic.


    The rendered output looks like this:


    This word is bold. This word is italic.

    HTML Best Practices

    For security reasons, not all Markdown applications support HTML in Markdown documents. When in doubt, check your Markdown application’s documentation. Some applications support only a subset of HTML tags.


    Use blank lines to separate block-level HTML elements like <div><table><pre>, and <p> from the surrounding content. Try not to indent the tags with tabs or spaces — that can interfere with the formatting.


    You can’t use Markdown syntax inside block-level HTML tags. For example, <p>italic and **bold**</p> won’t work.


    This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.


