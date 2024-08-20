The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Escaping Characters

Escaping Characters

To display a literal character that would otherwise be used to format text in a Markdown document, add a backslash ( \ ) in front of the character.





\* Without the backslash, this would be a bullet in an unordered list.





The rendered output looks like this:





* Without the backslash, this would be a bullet in an unordered list.

Characters You Can Escape

You can use a backslash to escape the following characters.





Character Name

backslash ` backtick (see also escaping backticks in code) * asterisk _ underscore { } curly braces [ ] brackets < > angle brackets ( ) parentheses # pound sign + plus sign - minus sign (hyphen) . dot ! exclamation mark | pipe (see also escaping pipe in tables)





