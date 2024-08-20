Search icon
    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Escaping Characters
    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Escaping Characters

    by Typesetting August 20th, 2024
    To display special characters in Markdown, use a backslash (\) before the character. This technique helps you show symbols that might otherwise be interpreted as formatting commands, such as asterisks or brackets.
    Escaping Characters

    To display a literal character that would otherwise be used to format text in a Markdown document, add a backslash (\) in front of the character.


    \* Without the backslash, this would be a bullet in an unordered list.


    The rendered output looks like this:


    * Without the backslash, this would be a bullet in an unordered list.

    Characters You Can Escape

    You can use a backslash to escape the following characters.


    Character

    Name

    backslash

    `

    backtick (see also escaping backticks in code)

    *

    asterisk

    _

    underscore

    { }

    curly braces

    [ ]

    brackets

    < >

    angle brackets

    ( )

    parentheses

    #

    pound sign

    +

    plus sign

    -

    minus sign (hyphen)

    .

    dot

    !

    exclamation mark

    |

    pipe (see also escaping pipe in tables)


    This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.


