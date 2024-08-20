The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Escaping Characters

To display a literal character that would otherwise be used to format text in a Markdown document, add a backslash (
\) in front of the character.
\* Without the backslash, this would be a bullet in an unordered list.
The rendered output looks like this:
* Without the backslash, this would be a bullet in an unordered list.
You can use a backslash to escape the following characters.
|
Character
|
Name
|
|
backslash
|
`
|
backtick (see also escaping backticks in code)
|
*
|
asterisk
|
_
|
underscore
|
{ }
|
curly braces
|
[ ]
|
brackets
|
< >
|
angle brackets
|
( )
|
parentheses
|
#
|
pound sign
|
+
|
plus sign
|
-
|
minus sign (hyphen)
|
.
|
dot
|
!
|
exclamation mark
|
|
|
pipe (see also escaping pipe in tables)
