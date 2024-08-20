The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Emphasis

You can add emphasis by making text bold or italic.
To bold text, add two asterisks or underscores before and after a word or phrase. To bold the middle of a word for emphasis, add two asterisks without spaces around the letters.
|
Markdown
|
HTML
|
Rendered Output
|
|
|
I just love bold text.
|
|
|
I just love bold text.
|
|
|
Loveisbold
Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to bold the middle of a word for emphasis.
|
✅ Do this
|
❌ Don't do this
|
|
To italicize text, add one asterisk or underscore before and after a word or phrase. To italicize the middle of a word for emphasis, add one asterisk without spaces around the letters.
|
Markdown
|
HTML
|
Rendered Output
|
|
|
Italicized text is the cat’s meow.
|
|
|
Italicized text is the cat’s meow.
|
|
|
Acatmeow
Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to italicize the middle of a word for emphasis.
|
✅ Do this
|
❌ Don't do this
|
|
To emphasize text with bold and italics at the same time, add three asterisks or underscores before and after a word or phrase. To bold and italicize the middle of a word for emphasis, add three asterisks without spaces around the letters.
|
Markdown
|
HTML
|
Rendered Output
|
|
|
This text is really important.
|
|
|
This text is really important.
|
|
|
This text is really important.
|
|
|
This text is really important.
|
|
|
This is reallyveryimportant text.
Note: The order of the
em and
strong tags might be reversed depending on the Markdown processor you're using.
Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to bold and italicize the middle of a word for emphasis.
|
✅ Do this
|
❌ Don't do this
|
|
This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.