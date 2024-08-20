The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Emphasis

Emphasis

You can add emphasis by making text bold or italic.

Bold

To bold text, add two asterisks or underscores before and after a word or phrase. To bold the middle of a word for emphasis, add two asterisks without spaces around the letters.





Markdown HTML Rendered Output I just love **bold text**. I just love <strong>bold text</strong>. I just love bold text. I just love __bold text__. I just love <strong>bold text</strong>. I just love bold text. Love**is**bold Love<strong>is</strong>bold Loveisbold

Bold Best Practices

Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to bold the middle of a word for emphasis.





✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this Love**is**bold Love__is__bold

Italic

To italicize text, add one asterisk or underscore before and after a word or phrase. To italicize the middle of a word for emphasis, add one asterisk without spaces around the letters.





Markdown HTML Rendered Output Italicized text is the *cat's meow*. Italicized text is the <em>cat's meow</em>. Italicized text is the cat’s meow. Italicized text is the _cat's meow_. Italicized text is the <em>cat's meow</em>. Italicized text is the cat’s meow. A*cat*meow A<em>cat</em>meow Acatmeow

Italic Best Practices

Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to italicize the middle of a word for emphasis.





✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this A*cat*meow A_cat_meow

Bold and Italic

To emphasize text with bold and italics at the same time, add three asterisks or underscores before and after a word or phrase. To bold and italicize the middle of a word for emphasis, add three asterisks without spaces around the letters.





Markdown HTML Rendered Output This text is ***really important***. This text is <em><strong>really important</strong></em>. This text is really important. This text is ___really important___. This text is <em><strong>really important</strong></em>. This text is really important. This text is __*really important*__. This text is <em><strong>really important</strong></em>. This text is really important. This text is **_really important_**. This text is <em><strong>really important</strong></em>. This text is really important. This is really***very***important text. This is really<em><strong>very</strong></em>important text. This is reallyveryimportant text.





Note: The order of the em and strong tags might be reversed depending on the Markdown processor you're using.

Bold and Italic Best Practices

Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to bold and italicize the middle of a word for emphasis.





✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this This is really***very***important text. This is really___very___important text.





