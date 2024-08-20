Search icon
    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Emphasisby@typesetting

    The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Emphasis

    by TypesettingAugust 20th, 2024
    In Markdown, emphasize text by using asterisks or underscores for bold and italic effects. For compatibility, use asterisks when bolding or italicizing the middle of a word, and combine three asterisks for bold and italic emphasis. Avoid underscores to ensure consistent rendering across different Markdown processors.
    featured image - The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Emphasis
    Typesetting HackerNoon profile picture

    Emphasis

    You can add emphasis by making text bold or italic.

    Bold

    To bold text, add two asterisks or underscores before and after a word or phrase. To bold the middle of a word for emphasis, add two asterisks without spaces around the letters.


    Markdown

    HTML

    Rendered Output

    I just love **bold text**.

    I just love <strong>bold text</strong>.

    I just love bold text.

    I just love __bold text__.

    I just love <strong>bold text</strong>.

    I just love bold text.

    Love**is**bold

    Love<strong>is</strong>bold

    Loveisbold

    Bold Best Practices

    Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to bold the middle of a word for emphasis.


    ✅  Do this

    ❌  Don't do this

    Love**is**bold

    Love__is__bold

    Italic

    To italicize text, add one asterisk or underscore before and after a word or phrase. To italicize the middle of a word for emphasis, add one asterisk without spaces around the letters.


    Markdown

    HTML

    Rendered Output

    Italicized text is the *cat's meow*.

    Italicized text is the <em>cat's meow</em>.

    Italicized text is the cat’s meow.

    Italicized text is the _cat's meow_.

    Italicized text is the <em>cat's meow</em>.

    Italicized text is the cat’s meow.

    A*cat*meow

    A<em>cat</em>meow

    Acatmeow

    Italic Best Practices

    Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to italicize the middle of a word for emphasis.


    ✅  Do this

    ❌  Don't do this

    A*cat*meow

    A_cat_meow

    Bold and Italic

    To emphasize text with bold and italics at the same time, add three asterisks or underscores before and after a word or phrase. To bold and italicize the middle of a word for emphasis, add three asterisks without spaces around the letters.


    Markdown

    HTML

    Rendered Output

    This text is ***really important***.

    This text is <em><strong>really important</strong></em>.

    This text is really important.

    This text is ___really important___.

    This text is <em><strong>really important</strong></em>.

    This text is really important.

    This text is __*really important*__.

    This text is <em><strong>really important</strong></em>.

    This text is really important.

    This text is **_really important_**.

    This text is <em><strong>really important</strong></em>.

    This text is really important.

    This is really***very***important text.

    This is really<em><strong>very</strong></em>important text.

    This is reallyveryimportant text.


    Note: The order of the em and strong tags might be reversed depending on the Markdown processor you're using.

    Bold and Italic Best Practices

    Markdown applications don’t agree on how to handle underscores in the middle of a word. For compatibility, use asterisks to bold and italicize the middle of a word for emphasis.


    ✅  Do this

    ❌  Don't do this

    This is really***very***important text.

    This is really___very___important text.


    This guide is a Matt Cone project available on Markdown Guide under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.


