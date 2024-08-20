The Dead Simple Markdown Guide to Blockquotes

Blockquotes

To create a blockquote, add a > in front of a paragraph.





> Dorothy followed her through many of the beautiful rooms in her castle.





The rendered output looks like this:





Dorothy followed her through many of the beautiful rooms in her castle.

Blockquotes with Multiple Paragraphs

Blockquotes can contain multiple paragraphs. Add a > on the blank lines between the paragraphs.





> Dorothy followed her through many of the beautiful rooms in her castle. > > The Witch bade her clean the pots and kettles and sweep the floor and keep the fire fed with wood.





The rendered output looks like this:





Dorothy followed her through many of the beautiful rooms in her castle. The Witch bade her clean the pots and kettles and sweep the floor and keep the fire fed with wood.

Nested Blockquotes

Blockquotes can be nested. Add a >> in front of the paragraph you want to nest.





> Dorothy followed her through many of the beautiful rooms in her castle. > >> The Witch bade her clean the pots and kettles and sweep the floor and keep the fire fed with wood.





The rendered output looks like this:





Dorothy followed her through many of the beautiful rooms in her castle. The Witch bade her clean the pots and kettles and sweep the floor and keep the fire fed with wood.





Blockquotes with Other Elements

Blockquotes can contain other Markdown formatted elements. Not all elements can be used — you’ll need to experiment to see which ones work.





> #### The quarterly results look great! > > - Revenue was off the chart. > - Profits were higher than ever. > > *Everything* is going according to **plan**.





The rendered output looks like this:

The quarterly results look great! Revenue was off the chart.

Profits were higher than ever. Everything is going according to plan.





Blockquotes Best Practices

For compatibility, put blank lines before and after blockquotes.





✅ Do this ❌ Don't do this Try to put a blank line before...



> This is a blockquote



...and after a blockquote. Without blank lines, this might not look right.

> This is a blockquote

Don't do this!





