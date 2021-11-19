The Dark Matter of AI: Common Sense Is Not So Common

608 reads

Artificial Intelligence has undoubtedly emerged as one of the technological successes in the past decade. With the amount of research and investment going into this domain, it is nowhere near an end. But there are still areas where AI lacks and causes problems — frustration, to the end-users, and these areas posses a great challenge for the researchers in trying to improve AI. Researchers have been trying, investing an admirable amount of time and resources to solve the problem of lack of common sense in artificial intelligence technologies.