The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced!

In the first place, we have How To Find Out If A Hacker Has Attacked You by @angfaw9. How My Mother Got Hacked by a Phishing Attack by @fatman has won the second position! In the third place, we have Remembering and Honoring the Cybersecurity Pioneer John McAfee by @nebojsa.todorovic. The most-read story this month is How to Avoid Credit Card Skimming: 5 Tips to Keep Your Information Safe by @DawoodKMasood with MASSIVE 76,571 reads so far.

The Cybersecurity Writing Contest July 2022 Nominations

We picked all the stories tagged with the #cybersecurity tag on HackerNoon, published in July 2022. As usual, we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read

The number of people reached

The freshness of the content





Here are the top 10 nominations for the second round:





Winners!

The editors then voted for the top stories. Here are the winners for the month of July:

Congratulations on winning @angfaw9 500 USD! :)

Many hackers make a living by redirecting your browser to a link other than the one you want. Unfortunately, to date many of the redirected Internet searches are well hidden from the user through the use of additional proxies, so the bogus results are never returned to alert the user.

A carefully crafted phishing email lacking typos or bizarre grammar is important to the success of the phishing campaign. The email she received was similar to this one with the subject line: Verify Your Google Account.





The editors enjoyed your story @fatman! You have won 300 USD!

The last couple of years, especially the last one, were… Yeah, it’s not easy to come up with the right word(s). We have been totally numbed, haven’t we? Nothing and no one can’t surprise or shock us anymore. How long did the news about John McAfee’s death occupy your thoughts? Long enough to remind us about his controversies, and not long enough to remember his achievements.





Excellent storytelling, @nebojsa.todorovic! You have won 100 USD this month!

Wow, look at those numbers @DawoodKMasood. You’ve won 100 USD.

One of the best ways to avoid credit card skimming is to pay attention to your surroundings when you're using your card. If you notice anything suspicious about the credit card reader, don't use it. You should also check your billing statement regularly to make sure that all of the charges are legitimate. Finally, if you're ever in doubt, you can always contact your credit card company to ask about suspicious charges.





