The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 1 Results Announced!

In the first place, we have LUNA Debacle: A Planned Attack or an Imperfection in the System? by @dankhomenko. Cyber Deterrence is More Important than Nuclear Deterrence by @nebojsa.todorovic has won the second position! In the third place, we have If You Wanna BYOD, You Gotta Get with Cybersecurity by @nemmanuel. The most-read story this month is An Intro to Zero Trust Architecture by @weswright!

The Cybersecurity Writing Contest June 2022 Nominations

We picked all the stories tagged with the #cybersecurity tag on HackerNoon, published in June, 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read

The number of people reached

The freshness of the content





Here are the top 10 nominations:





Winners!

The editors then voted for the top stories. Here are the winners for the month of June:

Congratulations on winning @dankhomenko You have won 500 USD! :)





Algorithmic stablecoins are in their infancy stage, and once the technology is developed, we might face a different financial world. For now, though, these coins are too vulnerable, and if a system has a vulnerability, even a small one, there will be somebody willing to exploit it.





There’s one final and “prevalent” difference between nuclear and cyber deterrence. Nuclear retaliation has its limits. First come, first served. First nuked, first destroyed, not completely, but with enough “resources” left to strike back. Cyber retaliations let your sick imagination run wild for as long as and as many times as you want.





Great story @nebojsa.todorovic! You have won 300 USD!

Allowing workers to have their own devices for work, with appropriate use and safety considerations, might be an ideal workplace policy for some firms. BYOD, on the other hand, can pose a severe threat to the security of business data and systems if it is not fully understood and properly regulated.





Yay @nemmanuel! You have won 100 USD this month!

Congratulations @weswright You’ve won 100 USD.





All in all, it’s hard to overstate the sheer number of cybersecurity-related challenges currently facing organizations. Admittedly, for many, it’s a case of figuring out how to secure systems, data, and users in the immediate term. But once they’re done firefighting, implementing ZTA – grounded in an effective identity and access management strategy – is a no-brainer.





Let’s wrap up the announcement! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com to see the current and upcoming writing contests!