Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Avalanche adDownload Core, the best Web3 Wallet
The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 1 Results Announced! by@hackernooncontests

The Cybersecurity Writing Contest 2022: Round 1 Results Announced!

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
In the first place, we have LUNA Debacle: A Planned Attack or an Imperfection in the System? by @dankhomenko. Cyber Deterrence is More Important than Nuclear Deterrence by @nebojsa.todorovic has won the second position! In the third place, we have If You Wanna BYOD, You Gotta Get with Cybersecurity by @nemmanuel. The most-read story this month is An Intro to Zero Trust Architecture by @weswright!
image
HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements & Updates HackerNoon profile picture

@hackernooncontests
HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements & Updates

Official account for all the writing contests powered by Hacker Noon.


Hackers, Assemble! Here we are with the results announcement of the cybersecurity writing contest!! For those who are reading about it for the first time - Twingate & HackerNoon are excited to host a Cybersecurity Writing Contest! Here’s your chance to win money from a $1,000 monthly prize pool. It could be any story on #cybersecurity.


You can share your expertise and stories on all offensive and defensive mechanisms to secure the internet. You can also discuss the latest cybersecurity incidents, interviews, and philosophical questions related to cybersec!


Share your cybersecurity stories today!


image

The Cybersecurity Writing Contest June 2022 Nominations

We picked all the stories tagged with the #cybersecurity tag on HackerNoon, published in June, 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:


  • Number of hours read
  • The number of people reached
  • The freshness of the content


Here are the top 10 nominations:


  1. An Intro to Zero Trust Architecture by @weswright
  2. LUNA Debacle: A Planned Attack or an Imperfection in the System? by @dankhomenko
  3. Security Infrastructure and the Multi-Cloud by @thecloudarchitect
  4. Cyber Deterrence is More Important than Nuclear Deterrence by @nebojsa.todorovic
  5. If You Wanna BYOD, You Gotta Get with Cybersecurity by @nemmanuel
  6. Combating Crypto Breaches: Smart Cybersecurity Practices You Should Know by @devinpartida
  7. What Are the Most Common Malware Attacks on Macs? by @zacamos
  8. Tor: Love and Cybersecurity Thunder by @nebojsa.todorovic
  9. What will IBM's Acquisition of Randori Mean for Cybersecurity? by @ShannonFlynn
  10. Myths and Misconceptions About Private Browsing by @alexbobes

Winners!

The editors then voted for the top stories. Here are the winners for the month of June:

In the first place, we have LUNA Debacle: A Planned Attack or an Imperfection in the System? by @dankhomenko

Congratulations on winning @dankhomenko You have won 500 USD! :)


image

Algorithmic stablecoins are in their infancy stage, and once the technology is developed, we might face a different financial world. For now, though, these coins are too vulnerable, and if a system has a vulnerability, even a small one, there will be somebody willing to exploit it.

Cyber Deterrence is More Important than Nuclear Deterrence by @nebojsa.todorovic has won the second position!


image

There’s one final and “prevalent” difference between nuclear and cyber deterrence. Nuclear retaliation has its limits. First come, first served. First nuked, first destroyed, not completely, but with enough “resources” left to strike back. Cyber retaliations let your sick imagination run wild for as long as and as many times as you want.


Great story @nebojsa.todorovic! You have won 300 USD!

In the third place, we have If You Wanna BYOD, You Gotta Get with Cybersecurity by @nemmanuel

image

Allowing workers to have their own devices for work, with appropriate use and safety considerations, might be an ideal workplace policy for some firms. BYOD, on the other hand, can pose a severe threat to the security of business data and systems if it is not fully understood and properly regulated.


Yay @nemmanuel! You have won 100 USD this month!

The most-read story this month is An Intro to Zero Trust Architecture by @weswright

Congratulations @weswright You’ve won 100 USD.


image

All in all, it’s hard to overstate the sheer number of cybersecurity-related challenges currently facing organizations. Admittedly, for many, it’s a case of figuring out how to secure systems, data, and users in the immediate term. But once they’re done firefighting, implementing ZTA – grounded in an effective identity and access management strategy – is a no-brainer.


Let’s wrap up the announcement! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com to see the current and upcoming writing contests!

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Twingate x HackerNoon

Enter the Cybersecurity Writing Contest!

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!