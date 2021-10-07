Search icon
The Concerning Results of Investigation Into Google's YouTube Ad Placement Blocklist by@TheMarkup

The Concerning Results of Investigation Into Google's YouTube Ad Placement Blocklist

The Southern Poverty Law Center has been highlighting extreme content on YouTube since 2007. The first major [advertiser revolt] over content concerns on the platform happened a decade later. YouTube introduced a new set of “brand safety” controls designed to prevent ads from running against hate and other “potentially objectionable content” The authors say Google does a poor job of blocking advertisers from targeting hate YouTube videos on the Google Ads portal. They say the company does not “have a list of LGBTQ+ related words that trigger demonetization”
The Markup Hacker Noon profile picture

@TheMarkup
The Markup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

