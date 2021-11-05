The Comprehensive Code Review Checklist
A code review aims to improve the quality of the code that you want to add to your codebase. This blog post will explain what a code review is, why you should implement one, and how you can give actionable feedback. In the last section of this article, you can find a code-review checklist to use when implementing a review process in your developer workflow. It provides an excellent opportunity for developers to improve their coding skills and get valuable feedback.
Co-founder & CEO at stepsize.com, SaaS to measure & manage technical debt