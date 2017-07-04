The Complete JavaScript Course by Jonas Schmedtmann

Site Color
web developer
It is one of the most complete JavaScript courses on the internet for those who want to master the language. Build a Real-World Project with this course while learning.
Jonas Schmedtmann is the instructor of this course, around 28,000 students are enrolled in this class. The course is very highly rated, the average feedback score after 4200+ ratings is 4.7/5.
The instructor promises that you enter into the course as complete JavaScript beginner and come out as advanced developer.
You will not just learn the JavaScript language itself, you will also learn how to program. How to solve problems. How to structure and organize code using common JavaScript patterns.
Take a ride with Jonas on this journey with the goal of truly understanding the JavaScript language.
You will learn "why" something works in JavaScript, not just "how". Because in the modern JavaScript world of today, you need more than just knowing how something works. You need to debug code, you need to understand code, you need to be able to think about code.
To achieve our goal together, the course contains coding sessions, coding challenges, theory lectures, real-world projects and a final course exam.
This course is different because it’s not just about writing code, it’s also about how and why code works the way it does.
Because it’s the perfect mix between theory and practice. Because it focuses not only on small coding examples, but also on real-world projects and use cases.
So, by the end of the course, you will be a capable JavaScript developer, able to write, understand and debug JavaScript code using all the powerful features the language offers to us.
To learn further about the course please Go here
