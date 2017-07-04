The Complete JavaScript Course by Jonas Schmedtmann

@ charliebrown9 Charlie Brown web developer

It is one of the most complete JavaScript courses on the internet for those who want to master the language. Build a Real-World Project with this course while learning.

Jonas Schmedtmann is the instructor of this course, around 28,000 students are enrolled in this class. The course is very highly rated, the average feedback score after 4200+ ratings is 4.7/5.

The instructor promises that you enter into the course as complete JavaScript beginner and come out as advanced developer.

You will not just learn the JavaScript language itself, you will also learn how to program. How to solve problems. How to structure and organize code using common JavaScript patterns.

Take a ride with Jonas on this journey with the goal of truly understanding the JavaScript language.

You will learn "why" something works in JavaScript, not just "how". Because in the modern JavaScript world of today, you need more than just knowing how something works. You need to debug code, you need to understand code, you need to be able to think about code.

To achieve our goal together, the course contains coding sessions, coding challenges, theory lectures, real-world projects and a final course exam.

This course is different because it’s not just about writing code, it’s also about how and why code works the way it does.

Because it’s the perfect mix between theory and practice. Because it focuses not only on small coding examples, but also on real-world projects and use cases.

So, by the end of the course, you will be a capable JavaScript developer, able to write, understand and debug JavaScript code using all the powerful features the language offers to us.

Here’s all that you learn

Go from a total JavaScript beginner to an advanced JavaScript developer

Gain a deep and true understanding of how JavaScript works behind the scenes

Understand and use complex features like the 'this' keyword, function constructors, prototypal inheritance, first-class functions, closures, and more

Code two beautiful real-world apps (starter code included) and not just boring toy apps

Learn how to debug your code and understand other developer’s code

Know how to organize and structure your code using modules and functions. Because coding is not just writing code, it’s also thinking about your code

Become familiar with the new features of ES6 / ES2015

Get helpful support in the Q&A

Practice your new skills with coding challenges (solutions included)

Test your JavaScript knowledge with a final course exam containing 30 questions

Get lifetime access to HD quality videos

No monthly subscription. Learn at your own pace, whenever you want

To learn further about the course please Go here

