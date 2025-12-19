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The Coming Shift: Why Multi-Agent Systems Will Redefine Work in 2026

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byShaurya Mehta@shauryamehta

Investor | Stanford Alum

December 19th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai#multi-agent-systems#enterprise-workflows#manual-process#manual-processes#data-migration-tools#data-migration#freedom-agents

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