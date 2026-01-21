Fine-Tuning AI: From General Intelligence to Specialized Applications

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byShaurya Mehta@shauryamehta

Investor | Stanford Alum

January 21st, 2026
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Shaurya Mehta@shauryamehta

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machine-learning#ai#fine-tuning-llms#llm-fine-tuning#simplified-llm-fine-tuning#efficient-fine-tuning#real-world-workflows#pre-training#foundational-models

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