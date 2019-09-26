The Coming Revolution in Film: Future Tech Series — Number One

Like a tsunami silently gathering far out at sea, a revolution is coming to the movie business. It will make the disruptions that rocked the book and music industries in recent years look tiny by comparison.

Now two technologies are poised to upend the business of the silver screen in the same way but they’re ones you might not expect: Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and 3D game engines.

Now hold on a second you’re thinking, GPUs already drive the movie industry. Big studios like Pixar, Dreamworks and LucasFilms use massive banks of GPUs to create complex special effects and animation . You’re right but I want you to cast your mind forward just a little further because someday soon those same effects won’t take months to render, they’ll take weeks. A few years later they’ll take days. And soon after that? They’ll do that same rendering in real-time.

And that’s where the magic happens.

To see why you have to take a little journey into the future with me.

When it comes to GPUs I see them reaching the capability to render purely photo realistic graphics in real-time in the next decade, maybe even faster.

When they do, it’ll unleash a flood of personal and indie films unlike everything we’ve ever seen.

And it will be absolutely amazing.

To know why, you just have to look at the costs of movie production.

But in the next decade, prices to make movies will plunge. The reason is because of the end of a long standing trend in gaming.

If you’ve been gaming since the early 1990’s, than you’ve seen new leaps in visual fidelity every five years. Programmers like John Carmack changed the way we played with every generation, adding new tricks and better and better graphics . I still remember early games like the first Doom keeping me glued to my computer monitor in my dorm and now the game looks positively horrible by comparison to the modern games that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy.

But that leap in visual fidelity is coming to an end. The cycle of new consoles launched every five years is already over . Instead of dozens of new engines crafted in-house by advanced programming teams to power the latest video games, only a few engines will remain. Once hardware and software reaches the point where it can render photo realistic images in real-time, everything changes. Now programming teams will license or use open source versions of those engines and craft visual programming tools on top of them. This will allow creative artists to utilize those tools to design any type of special effect rapidly and easily. Small clusters of computers will replace massive farms of exotically cooled machines. Advances in AI will allow animators to set actors in motion without ever having to waste time with actual people or people in funny looking motion capture suits. Not long after that the technology will advance to the point where artists will only need a few local computers or a little time on the cloud to bring their movies into reality.

Prices to make movies will drop drastically, breaking open the floodgates of creativity and allowing smaller teams to make movies on an epic scale. A film like Avatar will go from costing $237 million to $30 or $40 million if a studio uses big name actors. If they use unknown actors the price will drop to $10 to $20. Ten or twenty years later, with AI assistance, you might find a single artist creating a mind blowing movie in his garage without any actors or sets.

Reading about Cushing’s revival reminded me of the cyberpunk classic “ Remake” by Connie Willis , where a young actress tries to make it in a Hollywood that doesn’t use real actors anymore. Instead they just license the rights to classic celebrities like Bogart and Bacall and make new movies entirely digitally. When I read it in the 90s it seemed very far away but today the algorithms to breath life into a digital human are already here. Now we just need the hardware to catch up with them because they’re computationally expensive.

All these developments will enable new kinds of films to come to market. It will create a flood of garbage, but it will also bring us brand new masterworks from unexpected places.

Just as the changes in the book market have allowed for fiction that breaks out of strictly straitjacketed genre structures and arbitrarily imposed book lengths, movies will break out in similar ways. We’ll see small serialized films only a half hour long and epic four or five hour masterworks that need to be taken in shorter sessions on people’s home media walls. Novels that were too expensive to adapt to films will finally come to the silver screen. Smaller books that would never see the light of day will find a home with dedicated micro studios of people working in their spare time out of their houses. Open source visual artifacts will allow people to drag and drop whole scenes without ever understanding all the creative wizardry behind the scenes. Dropping people into exotic locals will no longer require actually traveling to those places.

by throwing in everything he ever wanted to see, from sweeping battles to multiple points of view. Eventually the technology caught up with his vision. In the near future nothing will be unfilmable. George R.R. Martin, author of the Game of Thrones, once talked about why he wrote the series on such an incredibly epic scale. He said that when he worked for the film industry budget always came into play. He would write a massive battle sequence only to have creative execs ask him if he could scale down the finale fight to a tiny scene between the hero and the villain. Oh and can you make it a knife fight instead of a giant tank battle? Because he was a professional he would do it, but it left him wanting just as it left many audiences wanting. When he set out to write Game of Thrones he was determined to make it “unfilmable”

When we can render the world in real-time then the only limitations on our creativity will be what we imagine.

I can’t wait.

