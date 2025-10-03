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The Climate Cost of Centralized Clouds

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byTanya Chayka@chayka

DevOps expert.

October 3rd, 2025
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Tanya Chayka@chayka

DevOps expert.

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TOPICS

web3#decentralized-internet#climate#climate-change#internet#carbon-emissions#decentralized-storage#satellites#cloud-storage-energy-impact

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