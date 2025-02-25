127 reads

The Case for Lagrange Points As Ideal Locations for Space Clocks

by Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets4mFebruary 25th, 2025
Clocks at Earth-Moon Lagrange points tick at different rates due to gravity and motion. L4 and L5 offer stability, while L1 and L2 are metastable. Precise timekeeping at these points is crucial for synchronizing space clocks and improving lunar navigation systems.

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Clock in Orbit

    2.1 Coordinate Time

    2.2 Local Frame for the Moon

  2. Clock Rate Differences Between Earth and Moon

  3. Clocks at Earth-Moon Lagrance Points

    4.1 Clock at Lagrange point L1

    4.2. Clock at Lagrange point L2

    4.3. Clock at Lagrange point L4 or L5

  4. Conclusions


Appendix 1: Fermi Coordinates with Origin at the Center of the Moon

Appendix 2: Construction of Freely Falling Center of Mass Frame

Appendix 3: Equations of Motion of Earth and Moon

Appendix 4: Comparing Results in Rotating and Non-Rotating Coordinate Systems

Acknowledgments and References


4. CLOCKS AT EARTH-MOON LAGRANGE POINTS

The Lagrange points offer a cost-effective and low-noise environment for stationing spacecraft with clocks because there is no net acceleration. As a result, the orbits of clocks at these points with respect to the Earth-Moon barycenter are well-determined and the corresponding frequency offsets are precisely determined. Therefore, the proper times of clocks at Lagrange points can be related to the proper times of clocks on the Earth and Moon with high precision. This information is crucial for synchronizing remote clocks in cislunar space. Both L4 and L5 are stable points, but L1 and L2 are only metastable locations.

4.1 Clock at Lagrange point L1

In this section, we consider a clock at L1 and compare its rate to a clock on Earth’s surface. It is most convenient to use a freely falling inertial frame centered at the center of mass of the Earth-Moon system for this calculation. First, we need the precise position of L1; most treatments assume circular motion, but this is inadequate for our purposes. We assume Keplerian elliptical orbits for the Earth and Moon about the center of mass, for which the Earth-Moon distance is given by Eq. (19). The radial velocity is then



and the radial acceleration of the Moon relative to Earth is



FIG. 2. Earth-Moon distance compared with the Keplerian model. The normalized distance between the Earth and the Moon computed using the latest planetary ephemerides, DE440, is compared with the Keplerian model in the freely falling reference frame centered on the Earth-Moon barycenter. The tidal pull fluctuates at the perigee crossing for the Moon’s orbit around the Earth as the Earth-Moon barycenter orbits the Sun. As a result, the actual Earth-Moon distance fluctuates compared to the Keplerian model at the perigee crossing. The tidal acceleration on the moon due to Earth and Sun is given in Eq. (76). DE440 accounts for the first term in Eq. (76), whereas the Keplerian model doesn’t include any tidal terms. The second term in Eq. (76) is much smaller than the first term and is due to the Sun’s effect on the Earth-Moon barycenter. The phase offset between the Earth’s orbit around the Sun and the amplitude modulation of the Earth-Moon distance is due to the inclination of the lunar orbit (∼ 5◦) with respect to the equatorial coordinate system, with the xy plane coinciding with the Earth’s equator.



Assume that L1 is between the Earth and Moon and at a distance x1D from the Moon, the net gravitational force towards the Moon supplies the radial acceleration of L1, diminished by the centripetal acceleration due to rotation of the Earth-Moon line. This gives the condition



Solving Eq. (39) for x1 gives


x1 = 0.15093428(1).


The metric, neglecting solar tides, is



The motion is so slow that the potential terms in the last line can be neglected. The transverse and radial velocities of the clock due to the rotation of the Earth-Moon line are



So, the total velocity squared is






4.2. Clock at Lagrange point L2






4.3. Clock at Lagrange point L4 or L5

The clock is equidistant from Earth and the Moon. The total velocity squared is the sum of the radial velocity squared and the transverse velocity squared:






TABLE II. Results: computed rates for various points of interest.






Authors:

(1) Neil Ashby, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boulder, CO 80305 ([email protected]);

(2) Bijunath R. Patla, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boulder, CO 80305 ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 license.


