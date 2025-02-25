206 reads

Why It's So Difficult To Establish a Lunar Time Standard

by Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets2mFebruary 25th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

GPS clocks are pre-adjusted for relativity to match Earth's surface time. Applying similar principles to the Earth-Moon system presents challenges due to Keplerian orbit differences, tidal effects, and relativistic time variations. Understanding these factors is key to lunar navigation.

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Why It's So Difficult To Establish a Lunar Time Standard
a clock on the moon Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Clock in Orbit

    2.1 Coordinate Time

    2.2 Local Frame for the Moon

  2. Clock Rate Differences Between Earth and Moon

  3. Clocks at Earth-Moon Lagrance Points

    4.1 Clock at Lagrange point L1

    4.2. Clock at Lagrange point L2

    4.3. Clock at Lagrange point L4 or L5

  4. Conclusions


Appendix 1: Fermi Coordinates with Origin at the Center of the Moon

Appendix 2: Construction of Freely Falling Center of Mass Frame

Appendix 3: Equations of Motion of Earth and Moon

Appendix 4: Comparing Results in Rotating and Non-Rotating Coordinate Systems

Acknowledgments and References


2. CLOCKS IN ORBIT

An instructive example of establishing a coordinate time on Earth is the GPS time. The constellation clocks are set to beat at the average coordinate rate corresponding to clocks at rest on the surface of the rotating Earth by applying a “factory frequency offset” to the clocks before launch, which is [4]




This model is based on using an eccentric Keplerian orbit in the local inertial frame centered on Earth’s center of mass. The center of mass of the Earth and Moon approximately follows a Keplerian orbit. However, for the EarthMoon system, one cannot have a Keplerian orbit in a coordinate system centered on the Earth and a Keplerian orbit in a coordinate system centered on the Earth-Moon center of mass with the same orbit parameters. There are also relativistic effects arising from changes in time and length scales, Lorentz contraction, and changes in tidal effects.



Authors:

(1) Neil Ashby, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boulder, CO 80305 ([email protected]);

(2) Bijunath R. Patla, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boulder, CO 80305 ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 license.


Notion
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture
Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets@exoplanetology
What's out there? Aliens, water, or just a big empty nothingness? Monumental research about the vastness of our cosmos.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgscience#space-exploration#space-navigation-clocks#earth-moon-time-difference#cislunar-navigation-system#lagrange-point-clock-rates#einstein-relativity-in-space#relativistic-time-dilation#time-transfer-in-space

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Physical Properties of the Eclipsing Binary KIC 9851944: Orbital Ephemeris
by exoplanetology
Jan 20, 1970
#kic-9851944
Article Thumbnail
The Impact of Science Fiction on Modern Space Exploration
by ileolami
Jan 21, 1970
#spacetech
Article Thumbnail
The Decentralized Internet Could Turn Us Into a Type-1 Civilization. The Alternative? Mass Slavery
by jroseland
Jan 21, 1970
#decentralized-internet
Article Thumbnail
Trump Wants Astronauts On the Moon But Musk Has Other Plans
by nftbro
Jan 21, 1970
#spacetech
Article Thumbnail
Elon Musk Should Name A City On Mars After Val Kilmer
by nebojsaneshatodorovic
Jan 21, 1970
#science-fiction
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks