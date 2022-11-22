The Big O Notation in JavaScript

Big O notation, collectively called Bachmann-Landau notation or asymptotic notation, is a way to describe the performance of an algorithm. It is used to classify algorithms according to how their run time or space requirements grow as the input size grows. The letter O is used because the growth rate of a function is also called its order. Big O Notation characterizes functions according to their growth rates. It describes the implementation of a algorithm in terms of the size of the input. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

Iteration

For loop

for (let i = 0; i < n; i++) { console.log(i) }

The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

While loop

let i = 0 while (i < n) { console.log(i) i++ }

The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

Do while loop

let i = 0 do { console.log(i) i++ } while (i < n)

The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

Recursion

Factorial

function factorial(n) { if (n === 0) { return 1 } return n * factorial(n - 1) }

The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

Fibonacci

function fibonacci(n) { if (n <= 1) { return n } return fibonacci(n - 1) + fibonacci(n - 2) }

The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

Searching

Linear search

function linearSearch(arr, value) { for (let i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) { if (arr[i] === value) { return i } } return -1 }

The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

Binary search

function binarySearch(arr, value) { let start = 0 let end = arr.length - 1 let middle = Math.floor((start + end) / 2) while (arr[middle] !== value && start <= end) { if (value < arr[middle]) { end = middle - 1 } else { start = middle + 1 } middle = Math.floor((start + end) / 2) } if (arr[middle] === value) { return middle } return -1 }

The above code will run log(n) times. The time complexity of this code is O(log(n)).

Sorting

Bubble sort

function bubbleSort(arr) { for (let i = arr.length; i > 0; i--) { for (let j = 0; j < i - 1; j++) { if (arr[j] > arr[j + 1]) { let temp = arr[j] arr[j] = arr[j + 1] arr[j + 1] = temp } } } return arr }

The above code will run n^2 times. The time complexity of this code is O(n^2).

Selection sort

function selectionSort(arr) { for (let i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) { let lowest = i for (let j = i + 1; j < arr.length; j++) { if (arr[j] < arr[lowest]) { lowest = j } } if (i !== lowest) { let temp = arr[i] arr[i] = arr[lowest] arr[lowest] = temp } } return arr }

The above code will run n^2 times. The time complexity of this code is O(n^2).

Insertion sort

function insertionSort(arr) { for (let i = 1; i < arr.length; i++) { let currentVal = arr[i] for (var j = i - 1; j >= 0 && arr[j] > currentVal; j--) { arr[j + 1] = arr[j] } arr[j + 1] = currentVal } return arr }

The above code will run n^2 times. The time complexity of this code is O(n^2).

Merge sort

function mergeSort(arr) { if (arr.length <= 1) return arr let mid = Math.floor(arr.length / 2) let left = mergeSort(arr.slice(0, mid)) let right = mergeSort(arr.slice(mid)) return merge(left, right) } function merge(left, right) { let results = [] let i = 0 let j = 0 while (i < left.length && j < right.length) { if (left[i] < right[j]) { results.push(left[i]) i++ } else { results.push(right[j]) j++ } } while (i < left.length) { results.push(left[i]) i++ } while (j < right.length) { results.push(right[j]) j++ } return results }

The above code will run n log(n) times. The time complexity of this code is O(n log(n)).

Quick sort

function pivot(arr, start = 0, end = arr.length + 1) { let pivot = arr[start] let swapIdx = start function swap(array, i, j) { let temp = array[i] array[i] = array[j] array[j] = temp } for (let i = start + 1; i < arr.length; i++) { if (pivot > arr[i]) { swapIdx++ swap(arr, swapIdx, i) } } swap(arr, start, swapIdx) return swapIdx } function quickSort(arr, left = 0, right = arr.length - 1) { if (left < right) { let pivotIndex = pivot(arr, left, right) quickSort(arr, left, pivotIndex - 1) quickSort(arr, pivotIndex + 1, right) } return arr }

The above code will run n log(n) times. The time complexity of this code is O(n log(n)).

Tips for Big O

Arithmetic operations are constant

Variable assignment is constant

Accessing elements in an array (by index) or object (by key) is constant

In a loop, the complexity is the length of the loop times the complexity of whatever happens inside the loop

Resources





