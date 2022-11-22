Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Big O Notation in JavaScriptby@imamdev
    590 reads

    The Big O Notation in JavaScript

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Big O notation, collectively called Bachmann-Landau notation or asymptotic notation, is a way to describe the performance of an algorithm. It is used to classify algorithms according to how their run time or space requirements grow as the input size grows. The letter O is used because the growth rate of a function is also called its order. Big O Notation characterizes functions according to their growth rates. It describes the implementation of a algorithm in terms of the size of the input. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Big O Notation in JavaScript
    #javascript#big-o-notation
    Imamuzzaki Abu Salam HackerNoon profile picture

    @imamdev

    Imamuzzaki Abu Salam

    react to story with heart

    Big O Notation, collectively called Bachmann-Landau notation or asymptotic notation, is a way to describe the performance of an algorithm. It is used to describe the worst-case scenario of an algorithm. It is used to compare the performance of different algorithms. It describes the implementation of an algorithm in terms of the input size.


    Big O notation characterizes functions according to their growth rates: tasks with the same growth rate are considered to be of the same order. It is a mathematical notation that describes the limiting behavior of a function when the argument tends towards a particular value or infinity. It is used to classify algorithms according to how their run time or space requirements grow as the input size grows. The letter O is used because the growth rate of a function is also called its order.

    Iteration

    For loop

    for (let i = 0; i < n; i++) {
  console.log(i)
}

    The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

    While loop

    let i = 0
while (i < n) {
  console.log(i)
  i++
}

    The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

    Do while loop

    let i = 0
do {
  console.log(i)
  i++
} while (i < n)

    The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

    Recursion

    Factorial

    function factorial(n) {
  if (n === 0) {
    return 1
  }
  return n * factorial(n - 1)
}

    The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

    Fibonacci

    function fibonacci(n) {
  if (n <= 1) {
    return n
  }
  return fibonacci(n - 1) + fibonacci(n - 2)
}

    The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

    Searching

    Linear search

    function linearSearch(arr, value) {
  for (let i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) {
    if (arr[i] === value) {
      return i
    }
  }
  return -1
}

    The above code will run n times. The time complexity of this code is O(n).

    Binary search

    function binarySearch(arr, value) {
  let start = 0
  let end = arr.length - 1
  let middle = Math.floor((start + end) / 2)
  while (arr[middle] !== value && start <= end) {
    if (value < arr[middle]) {
      end = middle - 1
    } else {
      start = middle + 1
    }
    middle = Math.floor((start + end) / 2)
  }
  if (arr[middle] === value) {
    return middle
  }
  return -1
}

    The above code will run log(n) times. The time complexity of this code is O(log(n)).

    Sorting

    Bubble sort

    function bubbleSort(arr) {
  for (let i = arr.length; i > 0; i--) {
    for (let j = 0; j < i - 1; j++) {
      if (arr[j] > arr[j + 1]) {
        let temp = arr[j]
        arr[j] = arr[j + 1]
        arr[j + 1] = temp
      }
    }
  }
  return arr
}

    The above code will run n^2 times. The time complexity of this code is O(n^2).

    Selection sort

    function selectionSort(arr) {
  for (let i = 0; i < arr.length; i++) {
    let lowest = i
    for (let j = i + 1; j < arr.length; j++) {
      if (arr[j] < arr[lowest]) {
        lowest = j
      }
    }
    if (i !== lowest) {
      let temp = arr[i]
      arr[i] = arr[lowest]
      arr[lowest] = temp
    }
  }
  return arr
}

    The above code will run n^2 times. The time complexity of this code is O(n^2).

    Insertion sort

    function insertionSort(arr) {
  for (let i = 1; i < arr.length; i++) {
    let currentVal = arr[i]
    for (var j = i - 1; j >= 0 && arr[j] > currentVal; j--) {
      arr[j + 1] = arr[j]
    }
    arr[j + 1] = currentVal
  }
  return arr
}

    The above code will run n^2 times. The time complexity of this code is O(n^2).

    Merge sort

    function mergeSort(arr) {
  if (arr.length <= 1) return arr
  let mid = Math.floor(arr.length / 2)
  let left = mergeSort(arr.slice(0, mid))
  let right = mergeSort(arr.slice(mid))
  return merge(left, right)
}

function merge(left, right) {
  let results = []
  let i = 0
  let j = 0
  while (i < left.length && j < right.length) {
    if (left[i] < right[j]) {
      results.push(left[i])
      i++
    } else {
      results.push(right[j])
      j++
    }
  }
  while (i < left.length) {
    results.push(left[i])
    i++
  }
  while (j < right.length) {
    results.push(right[j])
    j++
  }
  return results
}

    The above code will run n log(n) times. The time complexity of this code is O(n log(n)).

    Quick sort

    function pivot(arr, start = 0, end = arr.length + 1) {
  let pivot = arr[start]
  let swapIdx = start
  function swap(array, i, j) {
    let temp = array[i]
    array[i] = array[j]
    array[j] = temp
  }
  for (let i = start + 1; i < arr.length; i++) {
    if (pivot > arr[i]) {
      swapIdx++
      swap(arr, swapIdx, i)
    }
  }
  swap(arr, start, swapIdx)
  return swapIdx
}

function quickSort(arr, left = 0, right = arr.length - 1) {
  if (left < right) {
    let pivotIndex = pivot(arr, left, right)
    quickSort(arr, left, pivotIndex - 1)
    quickSort(arr, pivotIndex + 1, right)
  }
  return arr
}

    The above code will run n log(n) times. The time complexity of this code is O(n log(n)).

    Tips for Big O

    • Arithmetic operations are constant
    • Variable assignment is constant
    • Accessing elements in an array (by index) or object (by key) is constant
    • In a loop, the complexity is the length of the loop times the complexity of whatever happens inside the loop

    Resources


    Originally published here.

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How To Use Debounce in Next.js
    Published at Nov 20, 2022 by imamdev #nextjs
    Article Thumbnail
    How I Migrated My WordPress Site to GitHub Pages
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by thebojda #wordpress
    Article Thumbnail
    Don't Learn Alone, Take ChatGPT With You
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by lorisocchipinti #chatgpt
    Article Thumbnail
    Developers Like to Use Shell - Here's Why
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by marcinwosinek #developers
    Article Thumbnail
    Hinge Loss - A Steadfast Loss Evaluation Function for the SVM Classification Models in AI & ML
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by sanjaykn170396 #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Using ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend: A Guide
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by wunderstef #web-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa