The Best Way to Optimize Your Notification Logic with Automations

Notifications are an essential building block of every modern application and are now a core part of the user experience. From the user’s viewpoint, the line between being engaged by relevant, timely notifications and feeling harassed can be thin. Automated functionalities like audience filters, complex workflows, and channel routing help you craft notification experiences that your users will happily engage in. By integrating finer-grained customization into your notification logic, you can ensure the relevance of your notifications to your customers. The more customizability you want to include in your notification experience, the more resources are required to implement and maintain those features.